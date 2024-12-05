Victoria University launches unique national certificate in cosmetology & body therapy

Victoria University is offering a first-of-its-kind program; the National Certificate in Cosmetology & Body Therapy.

This innovative course is designed for individuals passionate about beauty, wellness and self-care aiming to transform their interests into fulfilling careers in the booming beauty industry.

Victoria University is setting a new benchmark with this specialized certificate combining theory with practical experience to ensure students gain hands-on expertise.

The course covers a wide range of topics, including professional beauty treatments, skincare and makeup artistry, body therapy techniques, and client management and customer care.

Students will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and expert trainers who guide them every step of the way. Additionally, the curriculum is industry-driven, providing work-integrated learning opportunities that bridge the gap between classroom knowledge and real-world demands.

Graduates of this program will be well-prepared to thrive in various roles within the beauty and wellness industry. Potential career paths include becoming a beauty therapist, skincare specialist, spa consultant or even starting a personal beauty business.

The program is accessible through two entry schemes: Ordinary Level Entry: Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) or its equivalent, with no restrictions on passes or the year of sitting and Certificate Entry: Junior Vocational Certificate (JVC) from any recognized institution.