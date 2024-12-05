Prof Badru Kateregga’s allegations against wife debunked as investigations reveal truth

Kampala University founder, Professor Badru Kateregga, has found himself at the center of controversy after a pre-recorded video surfaced in which he accused his wife of holding him incommunicado for a week at their home. However, investigations have revealed these claims to be unfounded, further deepening the turmoil surrounding the embattled academic leader.

Allegations proven false

The video, which quickly made rounds on social media, painted a picture of domestic strife, with Prof. Kateregga alleging that he had been confined against his will. However, multiple sources close to the family and independent investigations revealed that the professor was, in fact, unwell and undergoing medical treatment at home during the alleged period of confinement.

Contrary to his claims, it was established that his children arrived at the home under the pretext of taking him to the hospital but had ulterior motives. Despite their intervention, medical findings confirmed that Prof. Kateregga was suffering from a clot—a condition he has dealt with previously. He subsequently underwent surgery at the International Hospital Kampala (IHK).

Misleading reports about assault

Reports suggesting that Prof. Kateregga was assaulted by his wife, leading to his near-death experience, have also been dismissed as baseless. Witnesses confirmed that the professor was seen walking normally and freely leaving his residence at the time he was taken to the hospital. These revelations have cast doubts on the motivations behind the allegations and the individuals who perpetuated them.

Opportunists and self-seekers

Insiders suggest that Prof. Kateregga is increasingly surrounded by opportunists and self-seekers who may be exploiting his vulnerabilities for personal gain. This influence has reportedly contributed to a series of controversial decisions and public missteps that have tarnished his reputation and threatened the stability of Kampala University.

A tarnished legacy

This latest incident adds to the growing list of challenges facing Prof. Kateregga, who has been criticized for his management of Kampala University amidst allegations of family disputes, questionable leadership decisions, and declining institutional standards.

Observers are calling for a reassessment of the professor’s inner circle and decision-making processes, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability. Without decisive action, the legacy of Prof. Kateregga and the future of Kampala University may continue to face significant challenges.

As the saga unfolds, stakeholders and the public remain eager to see whether lessons will be learned from this episode or if further controversies will arise.