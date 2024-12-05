Ham excited after close friend Dr. Ndaitwah wins presidential election

Ugandan entrepreneur Hamis Kiggundu alias Ham is happy after his close ally, Dr. Nandi Ndaitwah Netumbo was declared as Namibia’s President.

Dr. Ndaitwah’s victory marks a historic move for Namibia as her progressive leadership style and bold vision for national development resonate with investors and global leaders alike. Among them is Kiggundu.

Namibia’s new leadership has sparked Kiggundu’s interest in expanding his investments into the country with the initial focus on infrastructure development with plans to build a world-class modern stadium that could position Namibia as a regional hub for sports, entertainment and international events.

Kiggundu expressed his confidence in Namibia’s future under President Ndaitwah.

Kiggundu’s close relationship with President Ndaitwah is expected to strengthen ties between Uganda and Namibia fostering bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

Dr. Ndaitwah’s presidency is rooted in a vision of economic diversification, job creation, and infrastructure modernization.

In addition to the stadium, Kiggundu has ventured in real estate, agriculture, and technology.

Dr. Nandi Ndaitwah’s historic election is not just a triumph for Namibia but a beacon of hope for a brighter, globally connected tomorrow.