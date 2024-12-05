UHRC Chairperson calls for empowerment and sensitivity in sexual and reproductive health rights

Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), Ms. Mariam Wangadya has emphasized the importance of empowering citizens with knowledge about sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR).

Speaking at the opening of a training session for Directors, Principal Human Rights Officers and other staff, she highlighted the need for culturally sensitive and empathetic service delivery in this critical area of human rights.

The training, held at Rehoboth Hotel and Suites in Kajjansi Town Council, is supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA Uganda) and aimed at equipping UHRC officers with the necessary skills and knowledge to address sexual and reproductive health issues in their communities.

In her address, Wangadya underscores the legal foundations of sexual and reproductive health rights.

“Sexual and reproductive health rights are enshrined under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW),” she stated.

She added, “They are also protected under our own Constitution of Uganda, particularly under Article 33, which affirms the rights of women, and Article 34, which protects the rights of children.”

By referencing these legal instruments, Wangadya highlighted the Commission’s obligation to ensure these rights are respected, protected and fulfilled across Uganda.

Wangadya also emphasized the importance of understanding the diverse needs of individuals when addressing sexual and reproductive health.

“One key aspect of our work understands the diverse needs of the individuals we serve,” she remarked.

She added, “Every person’s situation is unique, and cultural sensitivity, empathy and respect for personal choices are paramount. We must always create a space where individuals feel safe to ask questions and seek the information or services they need.”

She urged human rights officers to approach their work with a deep sense of empathy and cultural awareness, ensuring that no one feels excluded or marginalized.

Wangadya challenged the UHRC staff to broaden their understanding of SRHR beyond traditional concepts like contraception and pregnancy.

“When we talk about sexual and reproductive health, we’re not just talking about contraception or pregnancy,” she explained.

She added, “We’re addressing a wide range of topics: sexual rights, family planning, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), maternal health, gender equality, sexual orientation, consent, and much more. The more we understand the breadth and complexity of this topic, the better equipped we will be to serve our communities.”

By expanding their knowledge, Wangadya believes UHRC officers will be better positioned to advocate for and protect the sexual and reproductive health rights of all Ugandans.

Wangadya called for the need to empower citizens with accurate and reliable information about their rights.

“When people are informed, they can make independent, informed decisions about their health and well-being. Our role is to ensure they have access to this information and the services they need to exercise their rights fully,” she noted.

The training is expected to enhance the capacity of UHRC officers to address sexual and reproductive health challenges and contribute to the broader goal of promoting human rights and gender equality in Uganda.

As the session progresses, the UHRC commits to work collaboratively with partners like UNFPA Uganda to create a society where every individual can exercise their sexual and reproductive health rights with dignity and respect.