16 arrested over murder of Arua DHO in land conflict

Sixteen people have been remanded to Arua prison over the murder of Dr. Paul Drilaba, the District Health Officer of Arua and his surveyor.

The murder incident occurred on 23rd November 23, 2024, in Oyeku Village, Ajia Sub-County.

The suspects were charged in court on December 5, 2024 and remanded to prison as the case is capital and can only be tried by the High Court.

They face charges of murder and aggravated assault which sparked from the violent attack that claimed two lives.

Dr. Drilaba was attacked by a group of unidentified individuals as he was at the site with his lawyer, surveyors and workers to demarcate boundaries of land he had recently acquired in Oyeku Village in September 2024.

A conflict broke out when a resident questioned their activities resulting in a violent attack by a group of over 50 armed individuals wielding machetes, axes, bows and arrows. Tragically, Dr. Drilaba and one surveyor were killed in the attack, while others managed to escape. The District Health Officer succumbed to his injuries before law enforcement could arrive at the scene.

According to SP Collins Asea, the Police Spokesperson and Regional Criminal Investigations Officer (RCLO) for the West Nile Region said that preliminary findings suggest that the land in question was contested by members of the Oyeku clan who claim historical ownership.

“We are working closely with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure the case is prosecuted effectively. Evidence collection is ongoing to build a strong case against those involved,” SP Asea said.

SP Asea urged the community to remain calm and allow the legal process to proceed. The 16 will appear before the High Court on December 23, 2024.

He added, “The Uganda Police Force is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for Dr. Drilaba’s family and the community.”