Katumba Wamala issues road safety directives ahead of festive season

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala has called on road users to prioritize caution and respect for others on the road.

Addressing the public, Katumba emphasized, “In the lead-up to the festive season, we are appealing to road users to avoid conducting themselves in a manner that exposes and undermines the rights of others to safely use the shared road space.”

The appeal comes following road traffic statistics of last year’s festive season where close to 60 lives were lost between December 23, 2023, and January 1, 2024. In the first nine months of 2024 alone, 3,790 lives have been lost with over 12,430 individuals sustaining serious injuries in road crashes across the country.

Katumba called for vigilance and urged all road users to exercise caution during the busy holiday period.

To ensure safe travel during the festive season, the Ministry of Works and Transport issued a series of directives aimed at minimizing road accidents and ensuring compliance with safety standards.

Buses covering distances exceeding 300 kilometers will not be permitted to make return journeys within 24 hours. Additionally, only buses with valid route charts and Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licenses will be authorized to operate. This measure is intended to curb driver fatigue and ensure that only certified vehicles are on the roads.

The ministry has also restricted unauthorized passenger transport. School buses and private vehicles not authorized by the ministry to carry passengers for hire are strictly prohibited from operating during this period.

To further enhance safety, all bus drivers are required to carry valid driving licenses and driver badges. Each bus must display a photo of its driver to enhance accountability and transparency for passengers.

Traffic enforcement will be heightened across the country, with the Traffic Police focusing on keeping roads safe throughout the festive season. This nationwide effort aims to deter reckless driving and other road violations, ensuring safer journeys for all.

Measures to mitigate this are in place with the operationalization of the Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) Policy.

“Current road designs within the city now have provisions for NMT as a requirement! We also have an NMT corridor along luwum street and Namirembe road dedicated to pedestrians,” he said.