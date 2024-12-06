Biodiversity International & CIAT ordered to pay Shs1.856b to researcher over sexual harassment allegation

The Nansana Municipal Labour office has ordered Biodiversity International & CIAT to compensate a researcher (names withheld for privacy reasons) Shs1.856 billion following a contentious sexual harassment allegation.

The court found the institution culpable in mishandling the complaint of an alleged sexual harassment involving one of their researchers. The case has drawn much attention due to its implications for workplace safety and accountability in international organizations operating in Uganda.

The court further ordered the organization to pay the researcher’s net salary worth Shs306 million (for 18 months), five times damages amounting to Shs306 million and legal fees of Shs20 million. According to documents seen by Eagle Online, researcher was earning a net pay of Shs17 million per month.

“The evidence presented demonstrated a clear failure by the organizations to uphold a duty of care to their employee. This negligence caused irreparable harm to the complainant’s personal and professional life,” Nansana Municipal Labour Office ordered in a statement.

The researcher was accused sexual assault. The allegations not only shook the organizations but also ignited gaps in institutional mechanisms for handling such sensitive matters.

The court directed the organization to implement comprehensive reforms to prevent future incidents. Byamugisha Gabriel & Co. Advocates emphasized that the institution failed to act decisively in addressing the allegations.

“This judgment is a call for all employers, especially international organizations, to ensure a safe and supportive environment for their staff,” the judge remarked.

“…This is therefore to request and demand that you immediately clear his name and consider a handshake by a way of compensation. Those who mismanaged the investigation should be brought to book,” Court directed.

The organization was also given a seven-day ultimatum to respond to the court order or else be dragged to the industrial.