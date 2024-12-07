By Dr. David Nyekorach Matsanga in London

I have for long been an advocate for justice, African unity, and the upholding of Pan-African principles.

In the context of Morocco hosting the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), I raised significant concerns about the political, ethical, and institutional implications.

My critique centers on three primary issues: Morocco’s actions regarding Western Sahara and the perceived lack of transparency and honesty from the African Union Commission (AUC). Total oil Sponsorship of our game.

Morocco’s occupation of Western Sahara: A Violation of African Unity

background of the conflict: Western Sahara remains a disputed territory, with Morocco claiming sovereignty over it despite international calls for self-determination. The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), which represents Western Sahara, is a full member of the African Union (AU).

This membership signifies AU recognition of Western Sahara as an independent state. Morocco’s disregard for AU principles: I assert that allowing Morocco to host AFCON legitimizes its continued occupation of Western Sahara.

Such an event risks undermining the AU’s founding principle of supporting decolonization and self-determination. Hosting AFCON, a premier African event, in Morocco would be seen as condoning its actions, further isolating SADR.

Call for Pan-African Solidarity: I have emphasized that Africa must prioritize solidarity over political expediency. A boycott would send a clear message to Morocco that its occupation is incompatible with African unity and the principles of the AU Charter.

AUC’s Lack of honesty on the Western Sahara Issue. It is complicity through silence: The African Union Commission, as the administrative and executive body of the AU, has been criticized for its lack of a decisive stance on Morocco’s actions in Western Sahara.

I argued that the AUC’s failure to address this issue transparently reflects a worrying trend of political favoritism and inconsistency.

It has undermined the AU’s credibility by allowing Morocco to host AFCON while it continues to violate AU-recognized rights of the Sahrawi people, the AUC risks diminishing the institution’s credibility.

I want to assert that this silence on Morocco’s actions represents a betrayal of African values and compromises the AU’s moral authority.

Total oil sponsoring out football is the worst colonial baggage that Africa is carrying today. All wars and military operations in Africa especially in West Africa are caused by Total oil company.

The broader Implications of supporting Morocco in hosting of AFCON serves as an example of “sports washing,” where governments use sports events to distract from contentious political realities like Western Sahara.

Hosting the tournament allows Morocco to position itself as a leader in Africa while masking its occupation of Western Sahara.

It has caused division in AU.

Supporting Morocco’s hosting rights exacerbates divisions among AU member states, particularly between those supporting SADR and those aligning with Morocco.

I have warned that such divisions weaken Africa’s ability to act collectively on other pressing issues.

I therefore, call for a boycott that is grounded in a broader vision of Africa as a continent united by shared values of justice and fairness. By boycotting the tournament, African nations would, uphold the principles of decolonization and self-determination.

Send a strong message to Morocco that its actions in Western Sahara are unacceptable. Demand greater accountability and transparency from the AUC in handling such critical issues.

In summary I believe that Africa must not sacrifice its principles for short-term gains or political expediency.

Allowing Morocco to host AFCON in 2025-26 without addressing its occupation of Western Sahara undermines the very foundations of African unity and justice. A boycott would reaffirm the continent’s commitment to these values and pressure the AUC to act with integrity in safeguarding them.

