Sudhir’s Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort wins coveted five-star rating

City Tycoon Sudhir Ruperlia’s Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort has been awarded a coveted five-star rating by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

This is the highest honour bestowed upon a hospitality establishment in Uganda. It has been announced following a rigorous nationwide grading and classification exercise of accommodation facilities conducted by the UTB.

According to Lilly Ajarova, Chief Executive Officer of the UTB, the five-star rating is a testament to the resort’s commitment to maintaining exceptional hospitality standards.

“The Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort has consistently demonstrated its commitment to providing world-class amenities and services to its guests,” Ajarova said.

“This five-star rating is a well-deserved recognition of the resort’s hard work and dedication to excellence.”

The five-star rating is expected to further boost Uganda’s tourism industry, which has been growing steadily in recent years.

According to the UTB, the rating is a significant achievement for the resort and a testament to Uganda’s growing reputation as a premier tourist destination in East Africa.

The Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort is one of the leading hospitality establishments in Uganda, offering world-class amenities and services to its guests.

The resort’s five-star rating is a significant boost to Uganda’s tourism industry, which is expected to continue growing in the coming years.