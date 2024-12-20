Gov’t reopens Karuma bridge to motorists

The government has reopened Karuma Bridge to motorists following its closure in September for renovations. The bridge was officially reopened by Musa Ecweru, the State Minister for Works.



In April 2024, the government temporarily closed Karuma Bridge to heavy vehicles after an assessment revealed significant structural defects. According to the Ministry of Works and Transport, the bridge was at risk of collapsing under active traffic.



To address the issue, the government contracted the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) and the China Seventh Railway Group to carry out repairs. The work, which was scheduled to be completed within three months, has now concluded.



The bridge’s closure caused significant disruption for travelers to northern Uganda and West Nile, who had to use longer detours through Masindi Port and Murchison Falls National Park. The renovations were carried out at an estimated cost of Shs 7.9 billion.



In a statement earlier today, Minister Ecweru announced that plans are underway to construct a suspended bridge at Karuma Falls. He revealed that the government is collaborating with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to build a new bridge over the River Nile at Karuma Falls. The new bridge, to be located immediately west and downstream of the old Karuma Bridge, is expected to cost $100 million.



The original Karuma Bridge, built in 1963, was completed one year after Uganda gained independence from Britain. The old bridge is narrow, with a single carriageway, no pedestrian or bicycle lanes, and no monitoring equipment. It has been the site of several major accidents over the years.