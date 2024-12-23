Kizza Besigye pens Christmas message of hope and justice from Luzira prison

Dr. Kizza Besigye, a four-time Ugandan presidential candidate and prominent opposition leader has written a heartfelt letter from Luzira Upper Prison addressing his supporters and the public as the Christmas season approaches.

In the letter titled “Freedom, Justice and Love for All During Christmas,” Besigye reflects on the enduring struggles for freedom and justice drawing parallels from Biblical accounts to Uganda’s current political climate.

Besigye likens the oppressive governance in Uganda to the biblical era of the Roman Empire, where rulers prioritized power over justice. He recalls King Herod’s infamous brutality, ordering the massacre of male children to protect his throne, as an example of the lengths corrupt leaders go to retain power.

He also draws comparisons between Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor who presided over the trial of Jesus, and current governance challenges. Pilate, according to Besigye, symbolized the corruption and lack of accountability in leadership qualities that he argues are mirrored in Uganda today.

Quoting from the Gospel of Luke, Besigye highlights Jesus Christ’s mission to liberate the oppressed, proclaiming: “The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to preach good news to the poor… to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to release the oppressed.”

Using this scripture, Besigye emphasizes his unwavering belief in the triumph of justice and freedom over oppression, urging his supporters to remain steadfast in their efforts to challenge injustice.

Despite his imprisonment, Besigye offers a message of hope and resilience to those striving for justice in Uganda. He reminds his audience that struggles for freedom are divinely ordained and that victory is assured for those who remain committed to this cause. Signing off with his trademark optimism, he writes: “God’s love and blessings to you all. We shall overcome it!”

Dr. Besigye’s incarceration comes amid heightened political tensions in Uganda, where he has consistently challenged the government on issues such as corruption, human rights violations, and the suppression of political dissent. His letter reflects both his personal resilience and his broader vision for a just and equitable Uganda.

As Christmas approaches, Besigye’s words serve as a rallying call for unity and determination among Ugandans who yearn for a more democratic and transparent governance system.

Dr. Kiiza Besigye and his comrade Hajji Obeid Lutale are on remand in Luzira Prison until January, 7th 2025 over charges of illegal possession of firearms in Kenya and holding meetings in Greece and Switzerland with the intent to disrupt the security of the Ugandan army.