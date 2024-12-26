Hajat Sharifah Buzeki Appointed KCCA Executive Director

President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Hajat Sharifah Buzeki as the new Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), with Benon Kigenyi named as her Deputy.

The appointments were confirmed by Faruk Kirunda, the Special Presidential Assistant for Press and Mobilization at the Office of the President.



“Their names have been forwarded to the Public Service for formalization. Once the process is complete, the Head of Public Service/Secretary to Cabinet will officially confirm the appointments,” Kirunda said.



Hajat Sharifah Buzeki has been serving as the Commissioner of Human Resources in the Ministry of Public Service. She holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and Management, a Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences from the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU).



Buzeki was the only woman shortlisted for the top position at KCCA, competing alongside 11 men. The other candidates included Asubo Sydney, Atama Gabriel Richard, Kaima Godfrey, Kinga Swizin Mugyema, Kisekka Godfrey Bwebukya, Matte Rogers, and her deputy, Benon Kigenyi. Other contenders were Olaboro Emmy Ejuku, Oryono Grandfield Omonda, Ssekabembe Ronald Kiberu, and Tegyeza Joses Kachetero.

Benon Kigenyi, who has been appointed Deputy Executive Director, previously served as Under Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development.

The two positions became vacant following the dismissal of former KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka and her deputy, David Luyimbazi, after the Kiteezi Landfill disaster in August, which tragically claimed the lives of over 30 people.