ATMIS recognizes UPDF Battlegroup 39 for dedicated service In Somalia

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Battlegroup 39 (BG XXXIX), deployed under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), has been recognized for its dedicated service through medals and certificates presented during a ceremony in Mogadishu.

ATMIS Force Commander Lt Gen Sam Kavuma, who presided over the event, commended the battlegroup for its tireless efforts in the mission, including weakening Al-Shabaab, protecting local communities, and assisting Somali Security Forces (SSF) in assuming greater responsibility for security.

“We thank God as we celebrate and recognise the soldiers by awarding them medals. The biggest payment in a medal is the recognition of one’s work, and I am happy to be here at this wonderful function,” Lt Gen Kavuma said.

He praised the troops for their commitment to both ATMIS and Uganda, while honouring those who lost their lives or were injured in the line of duty, acknowledging their sacrifices in the spirit of Pan-Africanism.

Brig Gen Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi, Uganda’s Contingent Commander, expressed his pride in BG XXXIX’s achievements.

“The Battlegroup commenced its mission operations in November and was deployed to various ATMIS locations within the hostile Banadir and Lower Shabelle regions of Somalia,” he said.

Despite repeated Al-Shabaab attempts to attack Forward Operating Bases (FOBs), Brig Gen Mbuusi highlighted how the battlegroup successfully defended its positions, protected local communities, and ensured the safety of vital supply routes. He lauded the troops for their bravery, professionalism, and courage in denying Al-Shabaab freedom of action.

BG XXXIX’s outstanding service was recognised with the presentation of medals and certificates, in line with ATMIS Standard Operating Procedures under Article 4, Clause 17, which outlines awards and ceremonies.