Five dead after heavy downpour in Kampala

At least five people have died following heavy rains that caused severe flooding across various parts of Kampala early this morning.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police, in coordination with the Police Fire Prevention and Rescue Services, has confirmed multiple incidents of motor accidents, pedestrians being swept away and significant property damage.

The floods resulted in motor accidents, pedestrians being swept away and significant property damage.

“Regrettably, we confirm that five people have lost their lives due to the flooding,” said Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire in a statement.

He added, “Three bodies were recovered from the Kinawataka area (we are working on having them identified), while two children, identified as Otim Kisa Eliza (3 years old) and Ochaka Chon (11 months old), tragically drowned in their home in Mulimira Zone, Bukoto.”

According to preliminary police findings, the two children were left alone in their home when the floods struck. Their mother, Lenunu Rose Mary, had reportedly locked them inside while she went about her work. She has since been arrested by Kira Road Police on allegations of negligence.

“Neighbors claim this was a recurring practice,” Owoyesigire revealed.

Police and rescue teams remain on the ground, assessing the situation and providing assistance to affected residents. Authorities have urged the public to take precautionary measures to minimize risks during heavy rains.

“We urge the public to take precautionary measures during downpours: Avoid unnecessary movement, boda boda riders should not attempt to cross flooded roads, and residents must ensure the safety of their homes and children during extreme weather conditions,” Owoyesigire advised.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the City Mortuary in Mulago for postmortem examinations as investigations continue.

Kampala Metropolitan Police extended their deepest condolences to the affected families and warned the public to remain vigilant during the rainy season. More updates will be provided as information becomes available.