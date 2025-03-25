Stanbic Bank
Delhi Public School International announces admissions for the 2025-2026 academic year

By Boses Muhinda

Renowned for its academic excellence, holistic development, and innovative teaching methods, DPS offers a dynamic learning environment that nurtures students to explore, grow, and succeed.

With a comprehensive curriculum designed to foster intellectual curiosity and creativity, DPS welcomes students from Nursery to Class XII, ensuring a seamless and well-rounded educational journey. The school emphasizes both academic achievement and character development, integrating interactive learning approaches, extracurricular activities, and leadership programs to shape well-rounded individuals.

“At DPS, we believe in nurturing young minds through a balanced education that blends academic rigor with creativity and personal growth. Our goal is to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and values they need to excel in a rapidly evolving world,” announced the school administration.

The admission process is currently ongoing for the academic year, which runs from May to March. Parents seeking a high-quality education in a supportive and innovative environment are encouraged to apply early.

For further details on enrollment procedures, interested parents can reach out to the admissions office via: Phone: +256 759 711 190 | +256 759 711 146, Email: admissions@dpsuganda.com, Website: www.dpsuganda.com. Location: Plot 17-25 Saddler Way, Naguru, Kampala, Uganda

As one of the leading international schools in Uganda, Delhi Public School International remains committed to shaping the leaders of tomorrow through a balanced, engaging and enriching academic experience.

