AI takes center stage at the 6th Annual Higher Education Conference

The 6th Annual Higher Education Conference, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), was highly insightful and held great promise for positive outcomes. The conference highlighted the importance of AI in shaping the future of education in Uganda.

The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, also commended the NCHE for hosting the conference and emphasized the importance of ensuring AI remains a tool for progress while upholding essential human values.

“I commend the NCHE for convening the 6th Annual Higher Education Conference. This timely discussion on Artificial Intelligence in Higher Education challenges us to ensure AI enhances, rather than replaces, essential human values. Our young people need to understand that they have a responsibility to uphold the values that humanity holds dear,” she said.

She added that AI should never compromise the fundamentals of learning—critical thinking, interpersonal skills, and problem-solving. Noting, “Higher education must jealously guard these virtues while ensuring AI remains a tool for real-world impact and community transformation.”

She further highlighted the launch of the Transformative Technology Education Initiative by Deborah Impact Projects Africa in partnership with OAFLAD.

“This initiative will equip over 200,000 youth with digital skills and cybersecurity training, creating pathways to global job opportunities,” she said.

She added, “We now stand at a defining moment in history. Let us not be misused to destroy what we have built but instead work toward a future of unity and prosperity. I urge our young people to uphold peace and development.”

Dr. Lawrence Muganga, Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, expressed his gratitude to the First Lady and Minister of Education & Sports for championing the adoption and integration of AI in higher education.

“I sincerely thank you, First Lady and Minister of Education & Sports, for championing the adoption and integration of AI in higher education. As Vice Chancellors, we are deeply grateful and even more motivated to work harder and smarter to deliver an education that benefits all Ugandans.”

He also extended his appreciation to the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) for organizing such an impactful event.

“I would also like to once again thank the NCHE for organizing this important conference.”

The event brought together some of Uganda’s most esteemed academic leaders, including Dr. Muganga and Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, the Vice Chancellor of Makerere University. Dr. Muganga took a moment to celebrate the contributions of Prof. Nawangwe, acknowledging his enduring dedication to higher education in Uganda. He described meeting his esteemed colleague as one of the highlights of the conference.

“One of the highlights was meeting my Vice Chancellor and esteemed colleague, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, a man whose dedication to higher education in Uganda is truly inspiring. His leadership continues to keep Makerere, my beloved alma mater, among the best institutions in Africa,” Dr. Muganga remarked.

In his heartfelt tribute, Dr. Muganga lauded Prof. Nawangwe’s leadership, crediting him for shaping Makerere University into a leading institution on the continent. Despite now serving as the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, Dr. Muganga affirmed his lasting connection to Makerere University.

“I want to take this moment to celebrate Prof. Nawangwe for his remarkable service and express my sincere gratefulness for his tireless efforts in shaping Makerere University and contributing to our country’s education sector. Although I now serve as the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, I will always consider him my Vice Chancellor because Makerere University will forever hold a special place in my heart,” he added.

The event provided a platform for higher education stakeholders to discuss the future of academia in Uganda, with key leaders like Prof. Nawangwe and Dr. Muganga playing crucial roles in the discourse. Dr. Muganga concluded his tribute with a heartfelt message to the Makerere University fraternity.

“May God bless all the gallant men and women of Makerere University.”