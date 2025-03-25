German Minister of State Niels Annen Visits Uganda – Strengthening Solidarity with Refugees and Host Communities

The German Minister of State for Economic Cooperation and Development, Niels Annen, visited Uganda from March 20th to 21st, reaffirming Germany’s commitment to supporting Uganda’s refugee response and development efforts.

His visit highlighted the shared responsibility of both Germany and Uganda in providing refuge to people fleeing conflict and violence, with Uganda hosting 1.8 million refugees and Germany accommodating 2.7 million.

During his visit, Minister Annen commended Uganda’s inclusive refugee policy which integrates refugees into host communities.



“As the biggest host country on the African continent, Uganda offers refuge to persons from various crises-torn regions. This is a remarkable accomplishment that deserves our full recognition, in particular as Uganda fosters the integration of refugees in the host communities,” he stated.

However, the Minister acknowledged the challenges faced by host communities, many of whom struggle with limited access to food, clean water and electricity.

“Germany supports Uganda’s efforts to provide for the many refugees as well as the host communities because we are persuaded that peace and social cohesion can only be guaranteed with this dual approach,” he added.

Minister Annen held discussions with Uganda’s Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hilary Onek as well as officials from the United Nations, focusing on Uganda’s refugee policy and the challenges posed by regional conflicts.

He also visited the Kiryandongo refugee settlement where he engaged with refugees and inspected German-supported projects aimed at improving water supply and livelihood opportunities.

The mission confirmed that these projects benefit not only Sudanese new arrivals and long-term South Sudanese refugees but also local Ugandan communities. Germany remains a key partner in Uganda’s refugee response, working closely with UN organizations such as the UNHCR and WFP, which play a crucial role in providing aid to the most vulnerable.

“Globally, Germany is the second biggest contributor to UNHCR and WFP. With its bilateral development cooperation and through NGOs, Germany has contributed more than UGX 580 billion (USD 155 million) to refugees and host communities in Uganda,” the Minister emphasized.

The visit expresses Germany’s long-standing partnership with Uganda which has spanned over 60 years reinforcing Germany’s commitment to sustainable development and humanitarian support in the country.