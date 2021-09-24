The Board of Opportunity Bank Uganda Limited has announced the appointment of Owen Amanya as Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Christine Kyeyune Kawooya to the Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Owen is currently the Chief Financial Officer at Opportunity Bank – a position he has held with the Bank for the last 6 years. He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA – UK), Fellow of the Africa Board Fellowship, a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU), a holder a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) degree from Makerere University and a Master of Business Administration from Heriot Watt University – UK.

He was an audit manager with Pricewaterhouse Coopers where he served clients in various industry sectors including Banking and Capital Markets, Insurance, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing.

The Board representative from Opportunity International Tineyi Mawocha said; “We are looking forward to Owen’s leadership, and are confident that his experience and perspective will further the success the Bank has enjoyed in making lives of people and communities better.

Christine is a Global Corporate Governance Expert with a Master’s degree in Management focusing on Corporate Governance and the sustainability of Financial Institutions in Uganda. She is a Transformational Leader and has been a key pillar in Corporate Governance advancement in Uganda.

She is a banker and well networked with extensive knowledge in Strategic leadership, Advisory services, Business development, Project management and a proven record of Product development and Relationship building.

“We are extremely excited that Christine is joining our team. She has considerable experience in a wide variety of leadership roles will serve as an excellent resource for both the Board and Management of the Bank.” Said Philip Karugaba the Board Chairman Opportunity Bank.