Brig Gen Namanya released from detention after friendly meeting with CDF Muhoozi

The Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba has directed the release of Brig Gen Johnson Namanya following a cordial meeting that cleared him of all allegations.

In a statement issued by Acting Director Defence Public Information, Chris Magezi via X(formerly Twitter), the army said Brig Gen Namanya was freed after engaging with the CDF in what was termed as an amicable process.

“General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has today released Brig Gen Johnson Namanya from detention after an amicable and friendly meeting in which the latter was cleared of all allegations leveled against him,” Chris Magezi said.

According to the Uganda People’s Defence Force, Brig Gen Namanya will immediately resume his duties following his release, showing a return to normalcy after a period of uncertainty surrounding his detention.

Sources indicate that Brig Gen Namanya had been arrested alongside other senior officers in an internal military crackdown reportedly linked to alleged misconduct and concerns within the force. Among those earlier affected was Maj Gen Don William Nabasa, who was also detained as part of the same operation.

While the military has not publicly detailed the specific charges that had been brought against Namanya, his release suggests that investigations into the allegations did not substantiate the claims.

The UPDF emphasized that the meeting between the CDF and the senior officer was constructive and aimed at resolving the matter internally.

“The Brigadier General will resume his military duties accordingly,” Magezi added, without providing further details on the nature of the accusations.

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of internal discipline within the UPDF, which is commanded by Gen Muhoozi, who was appointed Chief of Defence Forces in 2024 and oversees the country’s armed forces.

While Namanya has now been cleared, questions remain over the status of other officers who were arrested during the same operation, with no official communication yet confirming their release.

The UPDF, Uganda’s national army, has in recent years maintained that internal disciplinary processes are necessary to preserve professionalism and operational integrity within its ranks.