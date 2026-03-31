Gov’t still has 22-day fuel cover to sustain country amid Middle East war- Energy Ministry

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has reassured the country that fuel supplies remain stable, revealing that Uganda currently holds about 22 days of petrol reserves despite ongoing global supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East.

In a press statement released on March 30, 2026, the Ministry, in partnership with the Uganda National Oil Company, said the disruption of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz has had a ripple effect on global oil flows. The channel is a critical transit route that accounts for roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply, including fuel destined for Uganda.

“As of 27th March 2026, Uganda’s fuel stock levels and the inland supply chain remained stable and sufficient to meet the short term national demand,” the Ministry stated.

The ministry further emphasized that there is no immediate cause for alarm.

The country currently has about 81 million litres of petrol, 80 million litres of diesel, and 18.5 million litres of Jet A-1 in stock. These volumes translate into approximately 22 days of cover for petrol, 23 days for diesel, and 30 days for Jet A-1, ensuring continuity in supply across key sectors of the economy.

Officials, however, were quick to point out that additional fuel shipments are already secured and on the way to reinforce the existing reserves.

“The Ministry through UNOC is scheduled to receive confirmed vessel deliveries from the end of March 2026 into April 2026 mainly to the Mombasa port,” the statement noted.

To further strengthen supply security, Uganda is also tapping into alternative regional routes through Tanzanian ports such as Tanga, Dar es Salaam, and Mtwara, reducing reliance on the Middle East corridor.

According to the Ministry, the incoming shipments are expected to significantly boost national reserves.

“The expected additional quantities that should be accessed from the beginning of April 2026 add up to about one hundred and ninety five million litres of petrol, one hundred fifty five million litres of diesel, and twenty four million litres of Jet A-1,” it said.

Once received, these volumes will extend Uganda’s fuel cover to more than 50 days for petrol and over 40 days for diesel, providing a stronger buffer against external shocks.

The government reassured the transport sector, aviation industry, and the wider business community that fuel supply will remain uninterrupted.

“Uganda’s fuel supply remains secure, stable, and continuous despite the ongoing Middle East conflict,” the Ministry emphasized, attributing this resilience to diversified sourcing strategies coordinated by UNOC.

Even so, authorities acknowledged that global market dynamics could still influence pump prices locally. The Ministry said it will continue to monitor international oil prices and foreign exchange trends, both of which play a key role in determining retail fuel costs.

The government also dismissed claims circulating on social media suggesting an impending fuel shortage, warning that such information is misleading and likely to cause unnecessary panic.

“This message also serves to clarify the related misrepresentations being circulated on social media, which are not factual and seem to be biased to causing undue panic and potential exploitation,” the statement said.

The statement was issued with guidance from the Ministry’s communications office led by Assistant Commissioner Patricia Litho and Tony Otoa, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at UNOC, both of whom reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining steady fuel supply across the country.