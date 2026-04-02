Four children killed in Ggaba School attack, suspect arrested 

Police in Kampala have confirmed a tragic incident in which four juveniles were killed in a knife attack at a school in Makindye Division.

The incident occurred at Ggaba Early Childhood Development Program school, where a male suspect reportedly attacked and fatally stabbed the children.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Rachael Kawala confirmed the development, describing the incident as both shocking and deeply disturbing.

“We confirm a tragic incident at the Ggaba Early Childhood Development Program school in Makindye Division Kampala City where a male suspect brutally stabbed and killed four juveniles,” Kawala said.

She added that the suspect has since been arrested and is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

“The suspect has been apprehended, and the motive behind the killings is still under investigation,” she said.

She noted that more details will be communicated as inquiries progress.

Police have not yet disclosed the identity of the suspect or the victims, but investigators have since visited the scene and begun gathering evidence to establish what led to the fatal attack.

The latest incident adds to a growing number of violent crimes reported in Kampala in recent months, with authorities increasingly highlighting domestic and community-related tensions as key triggers. In February this year, police arrested a woman in Nateete for allegedly stabbing her three-year-old daughter to death, with preliminary findings linking the case to domestic disputes .

Security agencies have in previous statements emphasized the need for early reporting of suspicious behavior and conflicts, particularly in communities and homes, to prevent such incidents from escalating into deadly violence.

Kawala reiterated police commitment to ensuring justice for the victims and their families.

“Further details will be provided in due course,” she said.