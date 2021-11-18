KCB Bank Uganda has appointed former Chief Executive Officer of Vision Group, Robert Kabushenga to the board of directors.

Kabushenga has been appointed alongside the Chief Technical Officer of Trade Mark East Africa, Ms Allen Asiimwe, and Lawrence Kiambi, the KCB Group Chief Finance Officer.

“We are so excited to welcome Allen Asiimwe, Robert Kabushenga and Lawrence Kiambi as board members. The bank looks forward to tapping into their leadership and wealth of experience. Welcome to the pride!” KCB said in a statement.

Stories Continues after ad

Kabushenga welcomed the appointment saying; “I am honored to join KCB Bank Uganda as a Non-Executive Director. I never once thought I would end up in the work of finance. Now here I am. And the company of fine minds I will be keeping!!”

Kabushenga brings over 20 years of experience having worked as Vision Group CEO from January 2007 to 2020. He also previously worked as Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, doubling as the government spokesperson.