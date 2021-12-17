The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has cleared Victoria University to fully operate at Charter status.

The Charter Status allows the University to offer and award Master’s and Doctorate programs.

In a letter dated December 15th the NCHE Deputy Executive Director, Rev Canon Alex M. Kagume, written to the Vice-Chancellor Victoria University, he confirmed the board’s decision to grant Victoria University a charter following its continued efforts in revolutionizing the education sector in the country.

“This is to inform you that Council during its 63rd Meeting held on 13, December 2021, considered and resolved to recommend to the Minister the grant of a Charter to Victoria University in accordance with Section 101(3) b of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001, as amended,” the letter reads in part.

“As you may be aware, the law provides for requisite procedures governing the grant of a Charter. This involves the submission of the Charter to the Minister responsible for Education who then presents it to the President for final approval, before gazettement of the same,” the letter adds.

As a requirement, therefore, Victoria University shall be required to pay the Statutory License fee of UGX 15,000,000 only (equivalent to 750 currency points) regarding the granting of the Charter as per Section 3(2) (b) of the regulation.

Victoria University, is one of the best universities in Uganda, and stands out as a centre of academic excellence. It offers a fresh and intellectually stimulating environment that nurtures critical thinkers.

The university was opened in August 2010 and has the capacity, the facilities and determination to revitalize higher education in Uganda and in the region. It is committed to playing a leading role in bringing and developing high quality, student–centered learning opportunities based on standards of excellence that are unique, innovative and difficult to match.

It is centrally located in the heart of Kampala City and on the main public transportation routes coupled with ample parking space.