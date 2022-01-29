The former Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity Fr. Simon Lokodo has passed on.

His death has been confirmed by the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC). Fr. Lokodo died earlier today in Geneva, Switzerland.

“It is with great shoch and pain that we have learnt about the passing of our member of the Commission Fr. Simon Lokodo who passed on in Geneva, Switzerland,” UHRC said on Twitter.

Stories Continues after ad

He previously served as the Minister of State for Industry from 2009 to 2011. He also served as the elected Member of Parliament representing Dodoth County, Kaabong District since 2006 until his death in 2022.