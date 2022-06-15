Two male adults and one female adult have died in a fatal road accident involving a motor vehicle registration number UAH 781Z Nissan belonging to Gateway Bus service and an Izuzu bus belonging to wanagon coaches Reg no UAR 293M.

The accident happened at Kachumbala village along Mbale-Soroti highway in Bukedea district at round 9pm last night. The Gate way bus was travelling from Soroti side, while the Wanagon bus was from Mbale side.

Traffic Police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima, said preliminary findings indicate that the cause of the accident was by the Gateway Bus driver that tried to overtake in the corner and failed to keep his near side hence knocking the an oncoming bus head on.

There were 35 victims of which 20 were male adults, ten female adults, four male juveniles, and one female juvenile. They were rushed to Mbale Referral Hospital and Kumi Orthopedic Center.

“The hunt for the driver of the gateway bus, who is currently in the run is on, while the Said Rashid the Wanagon bus driver was rushed to Mbale Referral Hospital for treatment,” ASP Nampiima said.