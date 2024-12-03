Traffic Directorate enforces compliance on bus drivers without badge 

The Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety has issued a firm directive to all bus drivers across the country, emphasizing the mandatory possession of a driver’s badge issued by the Chief Licensing Officer at the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The reminder, delivered by SP Micheal Kananura, Public Relations Officer of the Directorate of Traffic & Road Safety is aimed at enforcing compliance with Section 42(1)(e) of The Traffic & Road Safety Act (CAP. 347). The section mandates that all bus drivers must carry the official badge to operate legally.

“The Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety hereby reminds all bus drivers that possession of a driver’s badge issued by the Chief Licensing Officer, Ministry of Works and Transport, is mandatory, as stipulated in Section 42(1)(e) of The Traffic & Road Safety Act (CAP. 347),” SP Kananura stated.

Failure to comply with this requirement constitutes a serious offence. According to the Traffic & Road Safety Act, drivers operating without the badge face severe consequences.

“Failure to comply with this requirement constitutes an offence, punishable by imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years upon conviction as stipulated in Section 42(2) of The Traffic & Road Safety Act (CAP.347),” Kananura warned.

To facilitate compliance, all bus drivers have been instructed to collect their badges from the Ministry of Works and Transport immediately. Notably, the badges are issued free of charge, eliminating any financial barriers to adherence.

SP Kananura also highlighted the deadline for compliance, urging drivers to act swiftly.

“As of Wednesday, November 4th, 2024, all bus drivers must possess a valid driver’s badge to proceed with passengers at any checkpoint.”

The Directorate has made it clear that starting on the stated date, stringent measures will be enforced at all checkpoints. Any bus driver found without the required badge will face legal action.

“Any driver found without a valid badge will be charged accordingly and taken to court,” SP Kananura emphasized, signaling the government’s zero-tolerance stance on non-compliance.

The directive is part of broader efforts by the Directorate to improve road safety and streamline public transport operations in Uganda.