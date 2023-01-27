Hillside Nursery and Primary school has defied odds by outshining again in the 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

A total of 632 pupils got first grade with 99 of them having four aggregates and 140 pocketing five aggregates. Only 6 pupils got second grade.

In 2021 the school registered 133 candidates with aggregate 4, out of the 642 ‘4s’ registered throughout the country.

Stories Continues after ad

Hillside Primary School Naalya has maintained its position as one of the best primary schools in Uganda for the last 5 years.

According to UNEB, a total of 832,654 candidates from 14,691 centers registered for PLE. of those, 114,617 (14.1%) passed in first grade. At least 583,786 pupils who sat PLE were from the Universal Primary Education and 249,041 were non-UPE candidates.