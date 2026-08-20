Dr Peter Mwesige back to lecturing at Makerere University

Veteran journalist, media scholar and trainer Dr Peter Mwesige has returned to lecturing at Makerere University , nearly two decades after leaving the institution.

His return is a promise to strengthen teaching, research and industry linkages at the country’s leading journalism school.

The Makerere University Appointments Board on Wednesday, August 19, appointed Dr Mwesige as a lecturer in the Department of Journalism and Communication, where he previously taught until 2007.

His return brings back one of Uganda’s most respected media professionals, whose career has spanned academia, newsroom leadership and media development across East Africa.

Dr Aisha Nakiwala Ssembatya, the Head of the Department of Journalism and Communication, described the appointment as a major boost for the department.

“The news of his return is definitely a delight for all of us. This is not simply a former colleague coming back, but an experienced professional returning with fresh knowledge and new perspectives to strengthen the department,” Dr Nakiwala said.

She added that Dr Mwesige’s years away from the university had equipped him with invaluable experience that would enrich both students and academic staff.

“He is no stranger, obviously, but what makes his return very exciting for us is the experience he has gained during the years he was away,” she said.

Dr Mwesige is widely recognised for co-founding the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME), where he served as Executive Director for more than a decade, leading initiatives that advanced journalism training, media research and press freedom in Uganda and across the region.

Before establishing ACME in 2009, he served as Group Training Editor at Nation Media Group, overseeing newsroom training across the company’s operations in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania. He also served as Executive Editor at Monitor Publications, publishers of the Daily Monitor and Sunday Monitor.

His academic credentials include a PhD in Mass Communications from Indiana University and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the American University in Cairo

Over the years, Dr Mwesige has worked with organisations including UNESCO, UNDP, USAID, the World Bank and the Uganda Communications Commission on media and communication programmes, while publishing research on journalism, political communication, media freedom and digital access.

His return comes at a time when Makerere University’s Department of Journalism and Communication is expanding its focus on digital journalism, multimedia storytelling, artificial intelligence and media innovation, areas where his blend of academic scholarship and newsroom experience is expected to provide fresh momentum.

Founded as one of Uganda’s pioneering journalism training institutions, the department has produced generations of journalists, editors, broadcasters and communication professionals who have gone on to shape the country’s media landscape and serve across East Africa.