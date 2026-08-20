Pajule Health Centre IV goes two weeks without water over Shs2.6m bill

PADER, Uganda — Patients and health workers at Pajule Health Centre IV in Pader District have been struggling without piped water for the past two weeks after the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) disconnected the facility’s water supply over an outstanding bill of Shs2.6 million.

The interruption has particularly affected the maternity and laboratory units, which require a steady water supply to maintain hygiene and carry out routine medical services.

Dr Denis Odongkara, the health centre’s in-charge, confirmed that the facility has been without piped water for about two weeks.

With the main supply disconnected, the health centre is relying on a single borehole, which residents from the surrounding community also use. This has resulted in long queues as patients and community members compete for water.

Pajule Town Council chairperson Brilliant Tito Okello said the facility’s water bill has continued to grow because the community also depends on the health centre’s water source.

Okello said Pajule Health Centre IV receives Shs500,000 per quarter for water, but the allocation has not been enough to meet its water costs. The outstanding bill has now reached Shs2.6 million.

Local leaders have asked NWSC to restore water to the health centre’s critical departments, especially the maternity and laboratory units, to ensure that essential services are not interrupted.

Okello said the town council would also sensitise residents about repairing and maintaining their own boreholes, several of which have reportedly been non-functional for the past two years.

Authorities also plan to strengthen security at the health centre to prevent unauthorised access to its water facilities.

The facility serves an average of 250 patients daily through its outpatient and inpatient departments, making access to water crucial to its operations.

Patrick Okumu, NWSC’s Pader Branch manager, said the corporation had held discussions with the health centre administration and agreed to reconnect water to the critical units.

However, Okumu criticised the facility management, alleging that money intended for essential utilities, including water, had been diverted to other activities.

He urged the health centre to prioritise payment of the outstanding bill, warning that failure to secure a reliable water supply could seriously affect healthcare delivery.

Okumu further said NWSC had not yet determined the health centre’s total outstanding water debt because the facility operates three separate water accounts.

The planned reconnection of the critical departments is expected to ease the immediate crisis, but the health centre still faces the challenge of settling its water arrears and reducing dependence on its overburdened borehole.



BUTALEJA, Uganda — Former Butaleja District LC5 Chairperson Michael Higenyi Bory has been remanded to Butaleja Government Prison until September 1, 2026, after appearing before the Chief Magistrate’s Court over allegations that he obtained millions of shillings from job seekers by falsely promising them employment in the district local government.

Higenyi, who served as the district’s LC5 chairperson before losing the position in the January 2026 elections, was brought before court on Thursday by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit in collaboration with the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Prosecution alleges that between 2021 and January 2026, while serving as Chairperson LC5 of Butaleja District, Higenyi repeatedly solicited money from several applicants during local government recruitment exercises.

According to the prosecution, Higenyi allegedly promised the applicants that he would secure jobs for them in Butaleja District Local Government in exchange for payments running into millions of shillings.

The State alleges that the promises were false and that the applicants did not receive the jobs they had allegedly paid for.

The former district chairperson was charged with obtaining money by false pretences, an offence under Uganda’s criminal law.

The Anti-Corruption Unit said Higenyi was taken to court following investigations into allegations surrounding the recruitment exercises and the collection of money from people seeking employment in the district.

After appearing before the Chief Magistrate’s Court, Higenyi was remanded to Butaleja Government Prison until September 1, when he is expected to return to court.

The allegations against him remain subject to the court process, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by a competent court.

The case is expected to continue as prosecution proceeds with the matter against the former LC5 chairperson.