Former Butaleja LC5 chairperson remanded over alleged job-selling scheme

BUTALEJA, Uganda — Former Butaleja District LC5 Chairperson Michael Higenyi Bory has been remanded to Butaleja government prison until September 1, 2026, after appearing before the Chief Magistrate’s Court over allegations that he obtained millions of shillings from job seekers by falsely promising them employment in the district local government.

Higenyi, who served as the district’s LC5 chairperson before losing the position in the January 2026 elections, was brought before court on Thursday by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit in collaboration with the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The prosecution alleges that between 2021 and January 2026, while serving as Chairperson LC5 of Butaleja District, Higenyi repeatedly solicited money from several applicants during local government recruitment exercises.

According to the prosecution, Higenyi allegedly promised the applicants that he would secure jobs for them in Butaleja District Local Government in exchange for payments running into millions of shillings.

The State alleges that the promises were false and that the applicants did not receive the jobs they had allegedly paid for.

The former district chairperson was charged with obtaining money by false pretences, an offence under Uganda’s criminal law.

The Anti-Corruption Unit said Higenyi was taken to court following investigations into allegations surrounding the recruitment exercises and the collection of money from people seeking employment in the district.

After appearing before the Chief Magistrate’s Court, Higenyi was remanded to Butaleja Government Prison until September 1, when he is expected to return to court.

The allegations against him remain subject to the court process, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by a competent court.

The case is expected to continue as the prosecution proceeds with the matter against the former LC5 chairperson.