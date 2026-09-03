Police hunt six suspects over armed robbery, rape in Obongi

Mr Asea said preliminary investigations suggest the two attackers could have been part of a larger group of six suspects operating in three teams.

The group is alleged to have been carrying SMG rifles as well as other weapons, including a hammer, stick and knife.

Police are also investigating reports of other robberies in Morobi on the previous evening.

“It has also been established that several other individuals were robbed within the Morobi area the previous evening by the same group of assailants, who were on foot and subsequently vanished into an unknown location,” Mr Asea said.

A joint team from Morobi and Itula police stations responded to the incident and recovered the damaged phone, a small brown bag and a spent cartridge.

The cartridge has been submitted for forensic analysis to establish the firearm from which it was discharged and determine whether it can be linked to other incidents.

Police had not announced any arrests by Wednesday.

Investigators follow mobile money trail

The reported transfer of Shs700,000 is also expected to form part of the investigation.

Police are seeking to establish the identity of the recipient of the money and whether the number has any connection to the suspects or other reported robberies.

The recipient has not been publicly identified.

The victim is receiving medical treatment and support.

Police have appealed to residents with information about the suspects or their movements to contact the nearest police station.

“We appeal to the public for any information related to these incidents to report to the nearest police station. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses,” Mr Asea said.

National crime trends

The incident comes against a national backdrop in which overall reported crime has declined, even as some violent offences have increased.

The Uganda Police Force Annual Crime Report 2025 recorded 196,405 criminal cases, down from 218,715 in 2024.

However, aggravated robberies involving lethal weapons increased by 6.7 per cent, from 1,968 cases in 2024 to 2,101 in 2025.

Cash-related robberies also increased, while reported rape cases rose marginally to 1,675.

The national statistics do not establish a direct link to the Morobi attacks, but they highlight the continuing challenge posed by violent crime involving weapons.

For investigators in Obongi, the priority is now to identify and apprehend the six suspects, establish whether they are responsible for the other reported robberies, and trace the firearm allegedly used in the attack.

Police say investigations are ongoing.