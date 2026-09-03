Jinja High Court orders mother to pay her son, Magistrate Shs20m over malicious allegations  against him

The High Court at Jinja has ordered a mother to pay her son, a magistrate, Shs20 million for publishing several false and malicious allegations against him, accusing him of criminal conduct, abuse of office, and professional misconduct, which harmed his reputation as a judicial officer.



In a judgment dated September 1st 2026, Lady Justice Joanita Bushara ordered Mrs. Lovisa Ayazika and her other son, Andrew Balondemu, to pay His Worship Steven Johnson Waidhuuba Shs20 million, plus interest and costs, after he sued them for defaming him.

Justice Bushara made the ruling after the case proceeded ex parte against the defendants following their failure to file a defence, and a default judgment was entered under Order 9 Rule 10 of the Civil Procedure Rules.

The case stems from a family dispute over the estate of the late A.Y.A. Baatakana Ayazika, regarding land at Kasolo, Bwanalira Village, in Iganga District.

The widow, Mrs. Ayazika and Balondemu, alleged that His Worship Waidhuuba, the eldest son of the late Ayazika, had forged powers of attorney and a will in an attempt to unlawfully take control of their father’s properties, such as a bank account.



The allegations were formally communicated through letters to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the Director of Criminal Investigations (CID), and later made public online.

The allegations led to His Worship Waidhuuba suing his mother and brother over the allegations in order to redeem his reputation.

During court hearings, His Worship Waidhuuba presented a Daily Monitor Online Article dated 16th July 2024 (PEX9), whose Headline: “Magistrate accused by mother of forging will”, which republished allegations that the plaintiff forged his late father’s Will.

The article was picked up by social media platforms including X, Facebook, and Tuko.co.ke, attracting negative comments questioning his fitness as a judicial officer.

WhatsApp Messages exhibited as (PEX6) published defamatory statements on the “Abaluuta Twezuule” group, in which His Worship Waidhuuba was ordered to refund his late father’s money. A video clip ridiculing His Worship Waidhuuba at a police station continued to tarnish his name despite clan mediation efforts.

During the sentencing, the court found that the statements, letters and publications made and disseminated by the widow and younger brother concerning His Worship Waidhuuba were false and defamatory of the plaintiff.

While passing judgment, Lady Justice Bushara ordered the duo to pay Waidhuuba Shs20 million for defamation.

“The said general damages shall attract interest at 6% court rate from the date of this judgment until payment in full. A permanent injunction is hereby issued restraining the defendants, their agents, servants or persons acting through or under them from further publishing or disseminating the defamatory allegations complained of in this suit or any substantially similar defamatory allegations concerning the plaintiff,” she said.

Justice Bushara further ordered the widow and younger brother to issue a written retraction and apology to His Worship Waidhuuba through the same channels they used to spread false allegations.

“So far as reasonably practicable, communicate the same through the channels used to disseminate the defamatory publications,” she said.

Justice Bushara further awarded His Worship Waidhuuba the costs of the suit, “Such costs to be borne by the defendants jointly and severally”.