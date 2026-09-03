Stanbic champions sustainability readiness for clients

Kampala, Thursday, 3 September 2026 – As part of activities to mark 35 years of operating in Uganda, Stanbic Bank has today kicked off ESG Client Readiness series and introduced a free-to-enrol Sustainability Academy designed to equip local enterprises with the sustainability capabilities required to access investment, strengthen competitiveness and seize emerging growth opportunities.

The inaugural ESG Readiness forum hosted today in Kampala was attended by business leaders, clients and industry stakeholders to discuss how stronger environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices can help unlock financing, expand market access and build more resilient enterprises.

The initiative forms part of Stanbic Bank Uganda’s Positive Impact Agenda, the Bank’s framework for supporting sustainable economic development through five pillars, including climate resilience and environmental sustainability.

Speaking at the forum, Stanbic Bank Uganda Chief Executive Mumba Kalifungwa said the Bank’s 35-year presence in Uganda has reinforced the importance of sharing knowledge and capabilities that enable businesses to grow alongside the country.

“As we mark 35 years in Uganda, we are reflecting on how best to give back to the clients and communities that have been central to our journey. Through the Sustainability Academy, we are sharing knowledge, practical tools and expertise that can help businesses strengthen their competitiveness, attract investment and position themselves for long-term growth.”

Kalifungwa noted that sustainability is increasingly becoming a prerequisite for accessing international capital, participating in global supply chains and winning the confidence of investors and business partners.

“The opportunity is significant. Standard Bank Group recently secured $800 million in sustainability-linked funding from international investors, with demand exceeding $1 billion. This capital is available to support businesses across markets such as Uganda. The challenge is that many organisations are still building the governance frameworks, reporting systems and sustainability capabilities required to access these opportunities fully.”

The forum underscored the growing alignment between sustainability and Uganda’s national development ambitions, particularly the goal of expanding the economy from approximately $50 billion to $500 billion by 2040 through agro-industrialisation, tourism development, mineral beneficiation, and science, technology and innovation (ATMS).

Speakers noted that attracting the levels of investment required to support this transformation will increasingly depend on businesses demonstrating strong governance, responsible environmental stewardship and sustainable operating practices.

Cathy Adengo, Head of Sustainability at Stanbic Bank Uganda, said the Sustainability Academy was established to help businesses translate sustainability ambitions into practical action. “Sustainability is no longer a future consideration. It is a business imperative. Through the Sustainability Academy, we are providing businesses with practical knowledge and tools to better understand the risks and opportunities shaping today’s operating environment.”

Nicholas Kiiza, Acting Head of Client Coverage, Corporate and Investment Banking, said stronger sustainability capabilities will help local enterprises access international financing and integrate more effectively into regional and global value chains.

The forum also featured insights from Katlego Mogoba, Standard Bank Group Head of Environmental and Social Risk, Corporate & Investment Banking, who highlighted the role of sustainability in strengthening risk management, improving investment readiness and building resilient businesses.

Additional perspectives were shared by Atacama Consulting and corporate practitioners including Roofings Limited.

Accessible free of charge via mobile phones, tablets and computers, the Sustainability Academy offers self-paced learning modules covering Renewable Energy, Climate-Smart Agriculture, Water and Wastewater Management, Carbon Markets, and core sustainability and ESG principles.

Through initiatives such as the Sustainability Academy, Stanbic Bank says it is a demonstration of commitment to its purpose of driving Uganda’s growth by helping businesses build the capabilities needed to compete, attract investment and contribute meaningfully to the country’s next phase of economic transformation.