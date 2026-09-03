Victoria University opens competitive search for student Masters of Ceremony

Victoria University has opened applications for two graduating students to serve as Masters of Ceremony at its forthcoming graduation ceremony.

The competition reveals the institution’s emphasis on experiential learning, leadership development and preparing graduates for an increasingly AI driven workplace.

The university said the initiative is designed to give students an opportunity to step beyond the lecture room and demonstrate their communication, leadership and public speaking skills in a real world environment while taking on one of the most visible roles during graduation.

“At Victoria University, experiential learning goes beyond the classroom. Our call for student MCs gives graduating students a chance to apply their communication, leadership and public speaking skills in a real world setting while playing a key role at our Graduation Ceremony,” the university said.

The programme is part of Victoria University’s strategy of equipping students with practical experience before they enter the job market.

In recent years, the institution has invested heavily in digital learning, artificial intelligence integration and industry oriented training, positioning itself as one of Uganda’s universities championing innovation in higher education.

The university has increasingly embraced AI powered learning tools, smart classroom technologies and practical skills programmes aimed at ensuring graduates leave with both technical knowledge and the soft skills employers are demanding in today’s rapidly changing economy.

While artificial intelligence continues to transform industries across the world, university leaders have consistently stressed that communication, critical thinking, creativity and leadership remain essential qualities that technology cannot replace, making opportunities such as the Student MC programme an important part of graduate preparation.

Only two students will be selected through a competitive process to host the graduation ceremony, with the successful candidates expected to represent the university before distinguished guests, parents, staff and fellow graduates.

“A competitive selection process will be conducted, and only two students will be selected to serve as Student MCs for the Graduation Ceremony,” the university said.

It added that the selected students will receive guidance and briefing from the University to ensure that they are fully prepared for this prestigious responsibility.

The university is seeking graduating students who possess excellent communication and public speaking skills, confidence before large audiences, a strong command of English and the ability to engage and manage audiences professionally. Applicants should also be disciplined, respectful, well presented and capable of working effectively with university officials throughout the graduation programme.

Students with previous experience in public speaking, event hosting, debating, leadership, media or MC work will have an added advantage during the selection process.

Beyond the honour of leading one of the university’s biggest annual events, the role offers valuable exposure to professional event management and public speaking, experiences that can strengthen graduates’ careers long after they leave campus.

“This is a unique opportunity to represent Victoria University before distinguished guests, showcase communication and leadership abilities, gain valuable professional experience and play a memorable role in one of the University’s most important ceremonies,” the university said.

Interested graduating students are required to submit a short application expressing their interest, highlighting their communication or public speaking experience and explaining why they are suitable for the role.