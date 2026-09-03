Uganda, US sign Shs6.42t health partnership to strengthen disease response until 2030

Uganda and the United States have signed a Strategic Objective Agreement (SOAG) that will see the US provide approximately Shs6.42 trillion ($1.7 billion) over the next five years to strengthen the country’s health sector.

The agreement, signed at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, establishes the framework for cooperation between the two countries in the health sector from 2026 to 2030.

Finance Minister Henry Musasizi signed on behalf of the Government of Uganda, while the Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Kampala, Mikael Cleverley, signed for the US Government.

The funding operationalises a Memorandum of Understanding signed on December 10, 2025, under which Washington committed about Shs6.42 trillion to support Uganda’s efforts in preventing, detecting and responding to both emerging and existing infectious disease threats.

Musasizi described the agreement as another important milestone in the decades long partnership between Uganda and the United States, saying American support has played a critical role in strengthening Uganda’s health systems.

“These interventions have saved lives, strengthened communities and enhanced Uganda’s capacity to respond to public health emergencies,” Musasizi said.

He noted that US assistance has been instrumental in Uganda’s fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, while also supporting disease outbreak management, public health surveillance and the strengthening of health commodity supply chains.

One of the most significant changes under the new arrangement is that a substantial portion of the support is intended to be channelled directly through the Government of Uganda, departing from the traditional model where much of the funding was managed off budget through implementing partners.

Musasizi welcomed the new approach, saying it aligns with Uganda’s efforts to strengthen national ownership of development programmes.

“The shift is consistent with our objective of strengthening country ownership, aligning external assistance with national priorities, and improving the effectiveness and sustainability of development cooperation,” he said.

The minister, however, emphasised that external support alone cannot guarantee long term improvements in public health.

“The Government of Uganda acknowledges that sustainable health outcomes require increased domestic financing,” he said, adding that government remains committed to progressively increasing its own investment in the agreed interventions over the five year implementation period.

Beyond combating infectious diseases, the agreement is expected to strengthen Uganda’s broader health system through investments in institutional capacity, workforce development, accountability mechanisms and improved planning and financing of health services.

Speaking at the ceremony, Cleverley said the agreement represents more than financial assistance, describing it as a vote of confidence in Uganda’s leadership and health sector.

“This agreement is more than a mechanism for partnership. It is a demonstration of US goodwill and confidence in the Government of Uganda’s leadership and the health sector,” Cleverley said.

He added that the government to government financing model is intended to empower Uganda to take greater leadership in managing its own public health priorities while ensuring sustainable delivery of services.

Health Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi also welcomed the new financing arrangement, saying the transition from predominantly off budget assistance to direct government financing will strengthen coordination within the health sector.

He noted that Uganda continues to face a substantial burden from both communicable and non communicable diseases, making continued investment in healthcare essential.

Baryomunsi pointed to significant progress achieved through years of sustained investment and international cooperation, including a reduction in HIV prevalence from 18.5 percent in the late 1980s and early 1990s to 5.9 percent today.

He also highlighted improvements in life expectancy, which has risen from approximately 43 years to 68 years, alongside other gains in Uganda’s health indicators.

The United States has, for decades, been one of Uganda’s largest health development partners through initiatives such as the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), support for malaria control programmes, and epidemic preparedness efforts.