KCCA officers remanded over alleged rape of student, obscene WhatsApp messages

KAMPALA — Two Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) enforcement officers have been remanded to Luzira Prison after appearing before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court over separate allegations of rape and cyber harassment

Ismail Osena, 36, of Salaama Road in Makindye Division, is accused of raping a first-year university student, while Julius Mukisa, 21, faces allegations that he later sent the woman obscene and indecent messages through WhatsApp.

The two men appeared before Grade One Magistrate Jalia Basajjabalaba on Tuesday.

Osena was charged with rape contrary to sections 110 and 111 of the Penal Code Act.

Mukisa was separately charged with cyber harassment under Section 25(1) and (2)(a) of the Computer Misuse Act.

The magistrate did not take Osena’s plea because the rape charge is a capital offence triable only by the High Court.

“This offence is capital in nature and triable only by the High Court. This court will not take a plea,” Magistrate Basajjabalaba told him.

Mukisa, whose case falls within the jurisdiction of the magistrates’ court, denied the cyber harassment charge.

“I deny the charge,” he told court.

State prosecutor Diane Hope Masawi asked the court to remand both men, saying investigations were still incomplete.

“Investigations into this matter are still ongoing. The state prays that both accused persons be remanded,” Ms Masawi said.

The magistrate ordered the suspects to remain in Luzira Prison until October 19.

Alleged Shs100,000 demand

The prosecution alleges that the events leading to the rape charge occurred on September 22, 2026, after the student was stopped by KCCA enforcement officers in Kampala.

According to the facts presented by Ms Masawi, the student had allegedly been stopped for walking on grass in an area regarded as prohibited by the city authorities.

The officers allegedly demanded Shs100,000 from her.

The prosecution told court that the student was unable to raise the money and was instead ordered to fetch 50 jerrycans of water.

Ms Masawi said the student was allegedly not taken to the detention offices.

Instead, the prosecution alleges that Osena diverted her to ABC2 New View Guest House.

“Instead of taking her to the detention offices, the accused diverted her to a guest house,” Ms Masawi said.

The state alleges that Osena then had sexual intercourse with the student without her consent.

Prosecutors further allege that naked photographs of the student were taken using a mobile phone.

These allegations form the substance of the rape case that the prosecution intends to pursue against Osena.

Messages allegedly sent afterwards

The prosecution also alleges that Mukisa contacted the student through WhatsApp in the days following the incident.

According to the facts read in court, between September 23 and 27, Mukisa allegedly used a telephone number indicated on the charge sheet to send the woman messages, requests and proposals that were described by the state as obscene and indecent.

Mukisa denied the charge when it was read to him.

The cyber harassment case is separate from the rape allegation against Osena, although the prosecution’s account places the alleged communications shortly after the incident involving the student.

Court limits proceedings

The court did not hear evidence from witnesses because Tuesday’s appearance was not a trial.

The prosecution only presented the charges and facts forming the basis of the allegations before seeking more time to complete investigations.

No defence lawyer addressed the court and no application for bail was made.

The student, whose identity has been withheld, was not present in court.

There was no statement from the student or her family on the allegations during the proceedings.

The court was also not told whether KCCA had suspended the two officers or taken any other administrative action against them.

Cases to return

The two accused persons are scheduled to return to Buganda Road Court on October 19 for mention.

Osena’s rape case will have to proceed through the High Court because magistrates’ courts do not have jurisdiction to try capital offences.

Mukisa’s cyber harassment case can be tried before the magistrates’ court if the prosecution proceeds with the charge.

The allegations presented by the prosecution—including the alleged demand for money, the order to fetch water, the alleged diversion to the guest house and the taking of photographs—remain allegations and have not yet been tested through a full trial.

Mukisa has denied the cyber harassment allegation, while no plea was taken from Osena on the rape charge.

Both men remain presumed innocent unless the prosecution proves the charges against them beyond reasonable doubt.