Kira bettor wins fourth KBET motorcycle despite losing betting receipts

Ninsiima Rominate, an SGA receptionist from Kira in Wakiso District, has won the fourth motorcycle in the ongoing KBET and VROOOM giveaway after emerging as the winner in a live draw.

Rominate, an avid customer who participates in sports betting through USSD, secured the motorcycle despite having lost all her recent betting receipts, adding an unusual twist to her unexpected victory.

Her missing receipts did not prevent her from participating in the draw because her eligible bets had already been captured in the betting system, allowing her name to remain in contention for the weekly prize.

For Rominate, what started as an ordinary betting week ended with her becoming the latest customer to ride away with a motorcycle through the KBET and VROOOM promotion.

The win also highlights one of the central features of the promotion: customers do not have to win their individual bets to qualify for the draw, as every eligible bet counts towards a chance of winning.

This means that even customers whose selections do not produce winning results can still stand a chance of walking away with one of the prizes being offered through the promotion.

Rominate joins the growing number of KBET customers who have benefited from the giveaway, which has so far seen four motorcycles awarded to winners.

The organisers said the promotion is still running, with more motorcycles and other prizes available to customers who participate through the eligible KBET betting channels.

“Every bet counts towards the draw, whether it wins or loses,” the organisers said, emphasising that participation in the draw is not limited to customers whose bets produce winning results.

Another feature of the promotion is that there is no minimum stake required for customers to participate, giving eligible bettors an opportunity to enter the draw without having to place a particular minimum amount.

The draws are conducted live, a measure intended to make the selection process open and visible to participating customers.

Winners are contacted through 0326 333 050 or 0200 401 000 after the respective draws.

The fourth motorcycle award comes as KBET continues its customer reward campaign under the VROOOM promotion, with the company using the giveaway to reward customers who participate on its platform.

For Rominate, the outcome demonstrates how an ordinary betting activity can unexpectedly turn into a major reward, particularly for customers who continue participating even when their individual bets do not win.

The promotion is open to customers using the eligible KBET channels, including its online platform and USSD services on Airtel and MTN.

Customers using Airtel can participate through *185*5*3*2#, while MTN customers can use *165*4*6*4#.

The promotion also allows customers to participate through the KBET website.

KBET said customers should use only the official betting channels when participating in the promotion and should keep their betting information available where necessary.

The ongoing giveaway is part of KBET’s customer engagement programme, which has placed emphasis on rewarding participation through prizes rather than limiting rewards to conventional betting wins.

As four motorcycles are already awarded, the remaining draws will attract more customers to compete for the prizes still available under the KBET and VROOOM promotion.

KBET is a licensed and regulated online sports betting platform operating under the supervision of Uganda’s Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board.