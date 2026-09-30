Taxi conductor wins brand-new car in KBET and VROOOM giveaway

Mugoya Yasin, a taxi conductor at the Jinja stage, has won a brand-new car in the KBET and VROOOM giveaway, becoming the first car winner in the promotion.

Mugoya, a Manchester United fan from the Busoga region, won the vehicle after placing multiple bets on virtual football through KBET.

The promotion is being run by Kagwirawo, which has rebranded its betting platform as KBET. The campaign offers customers opportunities to win cars, motorcycles and cash prizes through their participation on the platform.

After receiving the keys to his new car, Mugoya said he plans to use the vehicle to venture into the special hire business.

For Mugoya, the prize marks a major change from his daily work as a taxi conductor at the Jinja stage, with the new vehicle providing an opportunity to start a new source of income.

His win comes as KBET continues its VROOOM campaign, which has been rolled out across different parts of Uganda to engage customers and reward participants.

The campaign has already produced winners of motorcycles and cash prizes. In an earlier promotion linked to the KBET and VROOOM campaign, farmer Emmanuel Mawerere from Kabira in Kikuube District became the first motorbike winner after participating through virtual games and jackpots.

The wider promotional campaign has been designed to give customers chances to win prizes through bets placed on the platform, with previous campaign information indicating that draws are conducted live and winners are contacted through official company numbers.

KBET’s website currently offers betting on football, tennis, basketball, virtual games, casino games and other gaming products.

Following Mugoya’s win, two more cars and six motorcycles remain available under the current giveaway, according to the company.

Customers participating in the promotion can access KBET online or through USSD services on Airtel and MTN. The company has also advised customers to observe the applicable terms and conditions.

KBET says it is a fully licensed and regulated online sports betting platform under Uganda’s Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board.

The company is using the VROOOM campaign to combine betting with customer rewards, with the car prizes forming the biggest giveaways in the promotion.

For Mugoya, the first car winner, the immediate plan is to turn the prize into a business opportunity by entering the special hire business.

However, national lotteries and regulatory gaming board has always warned that betting involves financial risk, and customers should participate responsibly and within the applicable legal age and regulatory requirements.