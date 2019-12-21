Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, across the Middle East, Africa and Asia has today opened the first Carrefour Store in Uganda.

Carrefour is one of the largest hypermarket and supermarket chains in the world. The brand was launched in the region in 1995 by Majid Al Futtaim, which is the exclusive franchise to operate Carrefour in over 30 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Today, Majid Al Futtaim operates almost 300 Carrefour stores, serving more than 750,000 customers daily and employing over 37,000 colleagues.

Located at the popular Oasis Mall, the store covers over 2800 square meters selling area and offers shoppers great value and choice, through a combination of offers and promotions while delivering on its promise of creating great moments for everyone every day.

The store stocks more than 20,000 high quality products from international and local brands all certified by relevant government agencies, applying international hygiene standards in order to guarantee food safety to customers, while ensuring unbeatable price and its renowned customer service,

In addition, Carrefour announced that it is committed to customers that if they buy a product at Carrefour and found it cheaper elsewhere, Carrefour will refund the customer 10 times the difference.

Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarket in Uganda has so far recruited 130 Ugandan employees and has contracted 60 more from external local companies. The company has also engaged 230 Ugandan suppliers to stock the Carrefour store in Uganda.

It operates different store formats, as well as multiple online offerings to meet the growing needs of its diversified customer base. In line with the brand’s commitment to provide the widest range of quality products and value for money, Carrefour offers an unrivalled choice of more than 100,000 food and non-food products, and an exemplary customer experience to create great moments for everyone every day.