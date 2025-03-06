Civilians to face charges over illegal use of military gear in Kawempe By-election rally

Government has revealed that some of the civilians arrested during the recent violence in the Kawempe by-election campaign rally will be charged with illegal use of military gear and also vowed to deliver “clean”, “transparent” and safe elections in Kawempe.

The revelation was made by David Muhoozi, Minister of State for Internal Affairs, while presenting a statement about the incidents registered during the campaign rally in Kawempe, describing the violence and brutality meted on civilians by security forces as just “skirmishes”.

“Those arrested are accused of various breaches of the law including the alleged illegal use of military gear by some of them. Charges known to the law will be preferred for the courts to determine their cases,” Muhoozi revealed.

He added that working with the military and other security agencies, it will be proposed to publish for information, their gazetted uniforms, as well as other gear which are ordinarily the preserve of official uniformed forces. Also, working with the Electoral Commission, guidance will be given to all the players regarding lawfully permissible conduct during this exercise.

“A number of incidents have been registered in the course of the ongoing Kawempe North bi- election related activities. These involve skirmishes between NUP supporters and security forces as a result of which 24 people were arrested and put in custody. Those arrested include two Derrick Nyeko (Makindye East) and Muwada Nkunyingi (Kyadondo East). Those arrested were presented in court and remanded on Tuesday 4th March 2025,” noted Muhoozi.

Muhoozi said that the government intends to ensure a clean, transparent and safe byelection in Kawempe North Constituency. Towards this end, the various players including the EC (organisers of the by-election), the contenders from the different parties and their supporters, the general public/voters, as well as the security services, have to exercise their roles within the confines of the law. Where there are infractions, there are processes within the law on how to bring them to account, including guidelines on the lawful enforcement of the law.

He added that it is also the law, that for one to be charged with a criminal offence, that offence and the punishment thereof must be expressly provided for in written law.

David Bahati, Minister of State for Industries has revealed that the eye for Ibrahim Miracle, the journalist that was brutally beaten by security forces, while covering activities of Kawempe by-elections has been saved and promised to clear all the pending hospital bills, following his discharge from hospital yesterday.

“I visited the journalist called Miracle, who works with Top TV, it is true he was injured, there were some limited operations on his face. The good thing is, his eye was saved, according to the doctor, he is out of danger and he was discharged yesterday. And on behalf of the Government, I promise that we are going to clear his bills. He also had a complaint that his camera was damaged, but in the meantime, we have agreed with the Ministry of Internal Affairs that the Bill will be cleared by Government. So, I extended our sympathies and we continue to pray for him,” said Bahati.