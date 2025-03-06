Standard Chartered and Village Capital Partner to Empower 400 Women Entrepreneurs

Standard Chartered has announced a partnership with Village Capital to expand the Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator across Africa, the Middle East, and Pakistan.

As part of Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, the Bank’s global youth economic empowerment initiative for disadvantaged young people, and with funding from the Standard Chartered Foundation, the Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator will provide specialised training, catalytic funding, and access to a global network of peers, finance providers, industry leaders, and ecosystem partners.

Over the next three years, 400 women entrepreneurs will receive support to build thriving microbusinesses, create jobs, and drive lasting social and environmental impact. The initiative aims to provide over 32 catalytic grants totaling nearly USD 1.9 million and enable and support more than 1,200 jobs.

The Accelerator will be available across 12 of Standard Chartered’s markets, continuing in Bahrain, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Zambia, while expanding to two new markets Uganda and Egypt.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

Tanuj Kapilashrami, Chief Strategy and Talent Officer at Standard Chartered, stated: “Empowering women is critical to economic growth and central to our mission of lifting participation by unleashing the financial potential of women and small businesses. We believe equitable access to funding and resources is essential for fostering innovation and driving meaningful social impact. Whether through our Futuremakers philanthropic programmes, our banking propositions such as the SC Women’s International Network, or our commitment to supporting a diverse supplier base, we are dedicated to addressing the systemic challenges women microbusiness owners face. The Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator aims to create pathways for these entrepreneurs to scale their businesses, driving positive change in their communities.”

Sanjay Rughani, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Uganda, reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to Uganda’s 10X growth strategy, particularly its focus on enhancing human capital development. He commented: “Investing in women is not just about inclusion; it is about unlocking economic potential and driving sustainable progress. We are excited about launching the Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator programme in Uganda. This announcement aligns with our celebration of International Women’s Day and reinforces our commitment to building a more equitable future where women have the skills, opportunities, and support to lead, innovate, and transform their communities.”

Rachel Crawford, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Village Capital, highlighted the importance of this initiative: “Our partnership with Standard Chartered is a game-changer for women-led start-ups across Africa, the Middle East, and Pakistan. By providing critical resources, catalytic capital, and market-level support, we aim to drive inclusive economic growth and ensure that women entrepreneurs can scale their businesses and create transformative impact in their communities.”

Voices from the Field

Priscilla, CEO and Co-Founder of Rhea, a microbusiness based in Kenya, shared her experience: “The Women in Tech programme has been a game-changer for my company. It not only provided access to crucial capital but also a tailored start-up support system designed for women entrepreneurs. I’ve gained financial tools, mentorship, and a strong network that has allowed me to scale my business with confidence.”

Futuremakers Women in Tech: Looking Ahead Applications for the 2025 Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator will open in late April. Participants will receive investment-readiness training, personalised development plans, and expert mentorship. They will also collaborate with advisors and industry leaders to strengthen their business models and gain access to networking opportunities. Annually, more than USD 600,000 in grant funding will be distributed across participating markets.

Since its launch over a decade ago, the Women in Tech programme has supported more than 4,000 women entrepreneurs across 17 of Standard Chartered’s markets. Today’s announcement follows the recent news that Futuremakers Women in Tech will continue in the US, with applications already underway.