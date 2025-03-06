Museveni orders compensation for families of 1998 Kichwamba ADF victims

President Yoweri Museveni has directed the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development to compensate families of students who were killed by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists at Kichwamba Technical School in 1998.

In a letter dated February 24, 2025, addressed to Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, President Museveni exercised his powers to authorize ex-gratia payments to the victims’ families.

Each family is set to receive UGX 15 million as compensation.

“I have received a letter dated the 25th of July, 2024, regarding the compensation for the children that died at Kichwamba Technical School, killed by ADF. In the letter, he says that the statute of limitations no longer allows the Government to compensate the families,” Museveni noted.

Museveni however, said the statute of limitations would not apply in this case due to the gravity of the tragedy and the length of time that has passed.

“In that case, I use my powers as President for ex-gratia payment to the families. Each should be paid Shs 15 million given the long time since the incident happened. Ministry of Finance should budget for this money,” the letter reads in part.

The President copied the letter to Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the Minister of Education, the Attorney General, and all Members of Parliament from the Tooro-Rwenzori Zone, where the massacre occurred.

The Kichwamba massacre, which happened on June 8, 1998, saw ADF rebels attack the school burning 80 students alive and abducting more than 100 others, leaving a lasting scar on the nation.

This compensation will be the first financial relief extended to the families more than two decades after the gruesome attack.