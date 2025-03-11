Opposition’s alternative budget to focus on combating corruption

The Leader of Opposition (LOP), Joel Ssenyonyi, has announced that the 2025/26 Alternative Budget will focus on combating corruption, which he described as Uganda’s biggest obstacle to development. Ssenyonyi noted that while citizens are often denied essential services due to alleged funding shortages, public funds continue to be lost through corruption.

Speaking on March 10, 2025, at a workshop for the Opposition Caucus at Parliament, Ssenyonyi emphasized that this year’s alternative budgeting process is centered on the theme, “Combating Corruption: The Sure Way to Effective Service Delivery.”

Ssenyonyi said, “This theme speaks directly to Uganda’s most pressing challenge. Corruption remains the biggest roadblock to our nation’s progress. Year after year, Ugandans are told that resources are scarce, yet we see trillions lost to mismanagement, inflated contracts, and outright theft. These are not just numbers—they represent stolen opportunities for our children, our communities, and our future.”

Ssenyonyi urged Opposition MPs to remain vocal against corruption despite inevitable backlash from those in power.

“We must understand that those in power will try to denigrate us, accusing us of being overly critical or disruptive. But if standing up for fairness makes us disruptive, then we should wear that label with pride. If demanding accountability is considered complaining, then let us complain louder and more strongly—because if we do not speak up for Ugandans, who will?”

He emphasized that the workshop was not just another routine meeting but an opportunity for the Opposition to strategize on alternative policies and priorities for the upcoming financial year.

“Our duty as the Opposition is not just to challenge the government but to offer real solutions. Ugandans are looking for leadership, answers, and hope. Today, we will hear from experts, including the Parliamentary Budget Office and civil society actors, to deepen our understanding of the budget. More importantly, we will define alternative policies that redirect public funds toward effective service delivery and away from wasteful expenditure and corruption.”

Sarah Bireete, Executive Director of the Center for Constitutional Governance (CCG), commended the Opposition’s efforts in exposing corruption through accountability committees but urged them to prioritize funds recovery rather than relying on ineffective prosecutions.

“I know the LOP and your committees are doing great work, but what remains to be seen is the recovery of lost funds. Prosecution in Uganda rarely works. The government only prosecutes its opponents while protecting its cadres. Instead of just exposing thieves, the Opposition should push for the actual recovery of stolen funds. That would benefit taxpayers far more than costly prosecutions that lead to nothing.”

Bireete also challenged the Opposition Caucus to pressure the government into fully funding critical sectors like health and education, rather than relying on donor aid.

“Regardless of whether USAID funds are restored or not, donor aid should go to less critical sectors. Health and education must be fully funded by our government. Given the current global fiscal squeeze and shrinking donor support, Uganda cannot afford to depend on foreign aid for essential services.”

Sulaiman Kiggundu, Director of the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO), urged Opposition MPs to take the budgeting process seriously, warning that many MPs ignore key budget discussions but later complain about policies they failed to scrutinize.

“We see MPs skipping committee meetings, only to sign reports later without participating in discussions. Then, when issues arise, they ask, ‘Who passed this?’ Well, you did! MPs must engage from the start if they want to challenge wasteful spending and bad policies.”

Kiggundu particularly criticized MPs for neglecting tax policy debates, only to realize their impact when they personally face higher taxes.

“Every year, tax bills are debated and passed, but many MPs don’t pay attention. Then, when the effects hit—whether through increased rental taxes or higher VAT—they start questioning how it happened. We must always consider how taxation affects ordinary Ugandans before approving such laws.”

The Opposition’s anti-corruption stance comes as the NRM Caucus allocates UGX 197 billion to fight corruption in the 2025/26 budget. However, a report by the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) estimates that Uganda loses over UGX 10 trillion annually to corruption in government.

With such staggering losses, Opposition leaders argue that the government’s response remains inadequate. The 2025/26 Alternative Budget seeks to push for policy reforms, stronger accountability mechanisms, and a reallocation of funds toward critical services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure rather than wasteful government spending.

As Uganda prepares for the 2025/26 financial year, the Opposition’s stance on corruption and service delivery is expected to shape key parliamentary debates.