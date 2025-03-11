Gov’t to Roll Out Malaria Vaccination Campaign for Children Under Five

Uganda is set to launch a nationwide malaria vaccination campaign, Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero announced. The initiative aims to distribute 2.278 million doses of malaria vaccines across 105 districts with high and moderate transmission rates.

This effort is made possible through support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, with co-financing from the Government of Uganda. UNICEF has facilitated the procurement and air transportation of the vaccines, ensuring timely delivery and maintaining quality standards.

The malaria vaccine will be integrated into Uganda’s routine immunization schedule starting in April 2025, targeting children under two years. This will be the largest malaria vaccine rollout to date in terms of geographic coverage and population reach. The four-dose vaccine will be administered at 6, 7, 8, and 18 months to provide optimal protection during early childhood, the most vulnerable stage.

As part of Uganda’s broader malaria prevention strategy, the vaccine will be incorporated into routine immunization services to protect young children. Malaria remains the leading cause of illness and death among children in Uganda, and the introduction of the vaccine is expected to significantly reduce severe cases and fatalities.

Speaking at the flag-off event, Dr. Aceng emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening disease prevention and building a resilient health system.

“The introduction of the malaria vaccine in Uganda is a historic step forward in our fight against this deadly disease. With the support of Gavi, UNICEF, and other partners, we are ensuring that every eligible child has access to this life-saving intervention,” she said.

UNICEF, which oversees the procurement and air freighting of the vaccines, reaffirmed its commitment to child health and immunization efforts in Uganda.

“Today, we turn a page in Uganda’s health story. The introduction of the malaria vaccine brings hope for children and adds to Uganda’s already robust immunization schedule, which now includes 14 vaccines—one of the highest on the continent. Our priority now is to ensure these vaccines are delivered safely and efficiently. We urge all parents to ensure their children receive the full range of vaccines, including the new malaria vaccine,” said Dr. Robin Nandy, UNICEF Representative to Uganda.

Gavi, responsible for coordinating the global malaria vaccination program and providing financial support for procurement, transport, and rollout, has so far assisted 17 African countries in introducing the vaccine as part of their routine immunization programs. Gavi also collaborates with governments and partners to ensure malaria vaccines are delivered as part of a comprehensive malaria control and prevention strategy.

Billie Nieuwenhuys, Senior Country Manager for Uganda at Gavi, commended Uganda for this significant milestone.

“The efforts made to prepare for what will be the world’s largest malaria vaccine introduction to date highlight the unwavering commitment of the Government of Uganda and its partners to protecting vulnerable children. As we celebrate our Alliance’s 25th anniversary, we are excited about the potential of this vaccine program to save tens of thousands of lives each year while alleviating the devastating burden malaria places on families, communities, and health systems across Uganda and the African continent,” Nieuwenhuys stated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) coordinated the pilot evaluation of the first malaria vaccine, generating the evidence that led to WHO’s recommendation and pre-qualification of the two safe and effective malaria vaccines currently available. WHO continues to provide guidance, share best practices, and offer technical assistance to ensure successful implementation.

The malaria vaccine rollout aligns with Uganda’s broader malaria control strategy, which includes insecticide-treated nets, indoor residual spraying, seasonal malaria chemoprevention, and effective case management. The Ministry of Health urges parents and caregivers to bring their children to health facilities to receive the malaria vaccine as part of routine immunization services.