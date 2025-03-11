Woman’s Day: Family Medical Point calls for more investment in the fight against teenage pregnancy

In a bid to achieve an equitable future for all, Family Medical Point has called for increased investment in the fight against teenage pregnancy.

This urgent appeal was made during an outreach event at Entebbe Girls Secondary School in Kigungu, Entebbe, in commemoration of International Women’s Day. The event was held under the theme “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.”

Teenage pregnancy remains a significant issue in Uganda, with 25% of girls aged 15–19 having had a child or being pregnant. This is one of the highest rates in sub-Saharan Africa.

Polyne Nabwire, Head of Programs at Family Medical Point, said through interactive health talks, drama skits, and music, young girls were empowered with essential sexual and reproductive health information.

She noted that Uganda has struggled with persistently high teenage pregnancy rates, which have remained at 25% for two decades, according to the 2022 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS). This issue is particularly severe in fishing communities like Kigungu, where socio-economic vulnerabilities heighten the risk of early pregnancies. Many girls in these areas face the harsh realities of unsafe abortions and school dropouts. Studies indicate that 22.3% of girls aged 14 to 18 leave school due to pregnancy.

“The outreach on International Women’s Day was not just about providing information; it was about creating a safe space for young girls to ask questions, engage in meaningful discussions, and be reminded of their potential beyond societal limitations. This year’s theme underscores the urgent need to ensure that every girl, regardless of her background, has access to education, healthcare, and equal opportunities,” Nabwire stated.

She further stressed that investing in girls secures a healthier and more equitable future for all. By equipping them with the right knowledge and support, society not only protects their health but also safeguards their dreams.

Claire Twesigye, Programs Director at FAB’s Girls and Women, highlighted the critical role of empowered women in uplifting the next generation.

“It is crucial for us, as women who have been empowered, to uplift the women of the future so they can stand up and make informed decisions. Being a school located at a landing site, students are exposed to various risks, including interactions with men at the landing site and other related vices. Through education, they gain awareness about their lives, bodies, and futures. Once they have that knowledge, they can protect themselves against teenage pregnancies and work towards a future free from bias,” she said.

Esther Julie Apio, Team Leader at Voices for Health and Development, called for a reduction in taxes on sanitary towels to improve accessibility across the country.

“The government should make sanitary pads more accessible by subsidizing their cost. A policy intervention would enable more girls to access pads in schools,” she suggested.

She also urged young girls to maintain good hygiene during their menstrual periods to reduce the risk of infections.

Namuleme Tahiya Nana, Head Prefect at Entebbe Girls Secondary School, acknowledged the increasing burden of teenage pregnancies, early marriages, materialism, poverty, permissiveness, and cultural beliefs.

“Many girls from poor families struggle to afford basic needs. As young girls, we often have desires for expensive items, yet our family backgrounds may not support such aspirations. This sometimes leads us into making poor choices, including engaging in relationships that result in teenage pregnancies,” she shared.

She advised young girls to abstain from sex until the right time and to stay close to their faith for guidance.

“There is a time for everything. We should also pray and be religious because being closer to God helps us avoid certain temptations. As Muslims, we are taught by our parents and religious leaders that we should not engage in intimate relationships before marriage. This teaching helps us abstain from sex and avoid teenage pregnancies,” she added.

“As a girl child, nowhere is completely safe, not home, school, work, or the community. At school, we have both male and female staff, and anything can happen. The only safe space is the one we create for ourselves by making responsible choices,” she noted.

Florence Blessing, a senior four student at Entebbe Girls School, pointed out that illiteracy is one of the leading causes of teenage pregnancy.

“When children, whether girls or boys, stay at home with nothing to do, they often engage in activities that can lead to early pregnancies. In school, we are educated about the consequences and causes of early pregnancies, so we are less likely to engage in risky behavior. However, those who lack education may not have the same awareness. Poverty also contributes to illiteracy, as many families cannot afford school fees,” she said.