JATT covering faces with hoods is ‘unacceptable’ – Minister Muhoozi

The Minister of State for Internal Affairs, David Muhoozi has condemned the dress code of officers under the Joint Anti-Terrorist Task Force (JATT), describing their practice of covering faces with hoods as “unacceptable.”

Muhoozi emphasized that enforcement officers should be identifiable while on duty.

The minister made these remarks while appearing before Parliament’s Defence and Internal Affairs Committee in response to concerns raised by Mukono North MP Abdallah Kiwanuka. The legislator questioned whether security forces had officially adopted a new dress code that involves completely covering their faces.

“It isn’t acceptable. If you are enforcing the law, you must be properly identified, and we have rules of engagement—booklets written for officers. We shouldn’t tire in our quest to ensure that we enforce the law according to the dictates of enforcement,” Muhoozi stated.

Kiwanuka further challenged the minister on the government’s failure to hold accountable JATT officers accused of brutality during the recent Kawempe by-election campaigns.

“But your communication and your stand towards these people who battered Ugandans and police officers who mask themselves, hiding their identity, you have been so low and we have not heard your communication and stand towards that. Why are they hiding? Is it part of the directives you give to them to hide their identity?” Kiwanuka asked.

The discussion stemmed from reports of police and security personnel allegedly brutalizing civilians during the by-election campaigns in Kawempe. Kiwanuka demanded to know if all officers involved had been held accountable for their actions.

In response, Senior Police Commissioner Byakagaba reassured the committee that the Uganda Police Force does not tolerate indiscipline, acknowledging that the events in Kawempe were regrettable but stressing that steps had been taken to improve law enforcement conduct.

“What I could add to this is that we don’t take any indiscipline lightly. Whatever happened, contravening the laws is regrettable. And the action you have also mentioned—the processes are already going on, and we shall not favour anybody; the law will take its course,” Byakagaba said.

He further noted that the police are making progress in addressing past mistakes: “And all this that is happening is work in progress. We shall continue improving where there are mistakes. And I think even when you allude to what is happening in Kawempe, I think from where it started is different from where it is. And that’s really a sign that we are concerned about ensuring that we do the right thing when we are mandated to do our work.”

The debate over JATT’s dress code and their alleged role in electoral violence comes amid growing calls for transparency and accountability within Uganda’s security forces.