MTN announces immediate availability of new 079 numbers

MTN Uganda has announced the immediate availability of new 079 numbers, following the granting of a new number range by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

This expansion aims to meet the growing demand for connectivity across the country, offering more options for new customers seeking to join the MTN network.

The new 079 prefix, encompassing the range 0790000000 to 0790999999, is now part of MTN Uganda’s existing number portfolio, which includes 077, 078, 031, 039, and 076.

Customers looking to acquire a new 079 number can visit any MTN Shop or MTN Service Centre throughout Uganda. SIM cards are available for purchase at the standard price of UGX 2,000, upon presentation of a valid national identification card.

MTN Uganda has clarified that the introduction of the 079 prefix will not affect existing customers’ numbers or the quality of service they receive. All current MTN subscribers will continue to experience the company’s established network coverage and service standards.

The availability of these new 079 numbers provides customers with access to a wide range of benefits. This includes extensive network coverage across all of Uganda’s regions, access to MTN’s diverse portfolio of affordable and innovative products and services, participation in MTN’s customer loyalty programs, such as MTN Prestige and MTN Senkyu, and access to MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) services, including Pay with MoMo, Market by MoMo, and Wesotinge, for convenient financial transactions.

“The availability of new 079 numbers underscores MTN Uganda’s commitment to providing accessible and reliable communication services to all Ugandans,” stated an MTN Uganda spokesperson.

MTN Uganda, a subsidiary of the MTN Group, is a leading telecommunications provider in Uganda, serving millions of subscribers through a vast network of service centers and agents. The company offers a wide array of services, including voice, data, and financial technology solutions. The MTN Group, with operations across Africa and the Middle East, is dedicated to expanding digital access and connectivity.