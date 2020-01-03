The Confederation of African Football has announced a list of 39 referees for the 2020 African Nations Championships in Cameroon.

Uganda’s FIFA Assistant Referee Dick Okello is the only Ugandan among the officials named to start preparations for the forthcoming continental showpiece.

Mademba Mbacke (Senegal), Mohamed Houssein Ali (Djibouti) will be the Physical Instructors for the preparations while the Technical Instructors are Jerome K Damon (South Africa), Malangu Diedhiou (Senegal), Doue Nournandiez Desire (Cote d’Ivoire), Essam Abdel Fattah (Egypt) and An Yan Lim Kee Chong (Mauritius).

The tournament is scheduled to take place in April.

The CHAN is an equivalent of the Africa Cup of Nations restricted to home-based players from the participating national teams.

The following countries will participate in the finals: Cameroon (hosts), Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Namibia, Togo (debut), Morocco, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, Congo, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Niger, Mali.

Referees:

Janny Sikazwe (Zambia), Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia), Tsegay Mogos Teklu (Eritrea), Jean Claude Ishimwe (Rwanda), Peter Waweru (Kenya), Souleiman Ahmed Djama (Djibouti), Mahmood Ali Mahmood Ismail (Sudan), Georges Gatogato (Burundi),Mohamed Mahmoud Zakaria (Egypt), Mohamed Maarouf Mansour (Egypt), Daouda Gueye (Senegal), Samir Guezzaz (Morocco), Daniel Laryea (Ghana), Ali Moussa Mohamed (Niger), Lahlou Benbraham (Algeria), Pierre Atcho (Gabon), Rakotojaona Andofetra (Madagascar), Haythem Gutrat (Tunisia), Ahmad Imtehaz Heeralail (Mauritius), Dahane Belda (Mauritania)

Assistant Referees:

Dick Okello (Uganda), Hamza Abdi (Somalia), Abdi Salah Mohamed (Djibouti), Soulaimane Almadine (Comoros), Lionel Hasinjaosoa Andrianantea (Madagascar), James Fredrick Emile (Seychelles), Habib J. Omar Sanou (Burkina Faso), Wahid Youssef Elbosaty (Egypt), Abdul Aziz Bollei Jawo (Gambia), Mathew Kanyanga (Namibia), Jospin Luckner Luckner Malonga (Central African Republic), Abdoul Aziz Moctar Saley (Niger), Samuel Pwadutakiam (Nigeria), Nouha Bangoura (Senegal), Dos Rels Montenegro Abelmiro (Sao Tome and Principe), Boris Ditsoga Marlaise (Gabon), Hassani Khalil (Tunisia), Styven Moutsassi Moyo Danek (Congo), Zakaria Brinsi (Morocco)