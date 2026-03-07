SPEAKER AMONG: Not fighting in Luwero doesn’t question my NRM contribution

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has dismissed claims that she is an“accidental Speaker,” insisting that her leadership of Parliament is the result of a decisive mandate from legislators and not circumstances surrounding the death of her predecessor.

Among the remarks made during a Women’s Day breakfast meeting at Parliament ahead of the commemoration of International Women’s Day on March 8, she defended her political journey and contribution to the ruling National Resistance Movement despite not having participated in the historic bush war in the Luwero Triangle.

Her comments come amid political debate over the leadership of the 12th Parliament and criticism from Nobert Mao who questioned her rise to the top legislative office following the death of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah in 2022.

Rejecting the “accidental Speaker” label, Among said her election by an overwhelming majority of Members of Parliament demonstrates that her leadership was the will of the House.

“There is no school for training for Speaker of Parliament, and there is no accidental Speaker of Parliament. The accidental Speaker of Parliament, as it is said, was voted by 415 Members of Parliament, and because the accidental speaker was voted by that number, she automatically became the speaker,” Among said.

“And by God’s grace, she will be the Speaker of the 12th Parliament. By God’s grace, Triple A will be the Speaker and Double T will be the Deputy Speaker. The assertion that there is a misguided assertion,” she added, referring to her alliance with Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

Among’s remarks follow criticism from Norbert Mao, leader of the Democratic Party, who previously described her as an “accidental Speaker” after she assumed the position following Oulanyah’s death. Mao’s remarks sparked debate within political circles about the legitimacy and political weight of the current Speaker.

During the meeting, Among also addressed criticism that some members of the ruling party question her commitment to the movement because she did not participate in the guerrilla struggle that brought President Yoweri Museveni and the NRM to power.

“You know when, at one time somebody said, where were you when we were in the bush? Where were they when I traversed the whole country to look for your votes?”Among said.

She added, “Wherever I looked for their votes, and everybody who is here, in one or the other, I looked for their votes. Some have done good, but they are paying back by doing the opposite, and I am telling you, the good Lord that we serve will curse you for the rest of your life.”

Among, who represent Bukedea District Woman Member of Parliament began her national political career in opposition politics before later joining the NRM. She was previously affiliated with the Forum for Democratic Change before crossing to the ruling party, where she has since risen through the ranks to become one of the most influential political figures in government.

Her leadership of Parliament has recently received backing from the top leadership of the NRM. The party’s Central Executive Committee recently endorsed Among to retain the Speakership in the upcoming 12th Parliament alongside Tayebwa as Deputy Speaker.

Speaking at the same event, Tayebwa urged legislators to extend the current parliamentary leadership for another five-year term, arguing that the 11th Parliament has recorded a relatively high number of returning Members of Parliament compared to previous legislatures.

“I think more MPs have returned compared to other parliaments. It might not sound good for the new MPs, our colleagues lost opportunities, but since you’ve come, we must also work hard to protect you and ensure that you return. The day a colleague loses an election is very painful,”Tayebwa said.

She also used the platform to defend her stance during the passage of the controversial Anti-Homosexuality Act, saying she was willing to face international sanctions to defend what she described as Uganda’s cultural and religious values.

“When we were passing the anti-homosexuality bill, everybody was afraid to even move near me, because they thought they would also be attacked like I was attacked. I was sanctioned for the good of this country. I protected the values and the traditions of this country. I carried the cross for the good of this country, and I am ready still to carry it,” she said.

Among added that despite facing international restrictions, her commitment remains to serving Ugandans and defending the country’s traditions.

“When I go to Bukedea, I do not need a passport or a visa; I just go. But what matters to me is whether we are serving humanity? Are we doing the right thing as per the biblical teaching?” she said.