The Executive Secretary, Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) examinations, has said 16 per cent of the students who sat for last year’s exams failed.

A total of 4,102 (84 per cent) successfully completed their studies while 728 (16 per cent) have not acquired all the competences and will attempt the papers when next offered. Out of 5,251 who registered 4,895 representing 93 per cent sat the examinations while 356 candidates representing seven percent were absent. This category of examinations results were administered in 258 Examination Centres.

A total of 5,251 students, 991 Females and 4,260 Males candidates registered for Uganda Community Polytechnic Certificates (UCPC) and Advanced Craft programs. Only 4,895 representing 93 per cent sat the examinations while 356 candidates representing seven percent did not turn up for examinations.

In line with Uganda Community Polytechnics Programs a total of 82 356, 28,177 females and 54,179 Males registered for these examinations from 556 accredited examination centres countrywide.

Uganda Community Polytechnic Certificates in Carpentry and Joinery, Garment Design and Construction, Block laying and Concreting Practice and Motor Vehicle Mechanics performed very well with 90 percent, 89 per cent, 84 per cent and 82 per cent completion rates respectively.

According to Onesmus Oyesigye, there was an improvement in completion rate of four per cent from 80 per cent in 2018 to 84 per cent in the year 2019. The excellent performance is attributed to adequate syllabus coverage and continuous improvement in assessment mechanisms.

“The UBTEB board has enhanced its security measures and has contained examination malpractice, as such, there were no reported cases of malpractice during the conduct of these examinations.” He said

The Board Chairperson of UBTEB Dr. Silver Mugisha who is also the Managing Director of National Water and Sewerage Cooperation, (NWSC) said people should not come here telling us how we don’t have capacity to train practical skills. Even at NWSC, they have related programs the private sector is also willing to work with UBTEB to improve the capacity of our economy.

“We need only Shs5 billion to construct our offices as UBTEB, Madam First Lady we are tired of renting people’s premises. We are also very willing to employ these candidates at NWSC, Umeme and the private sector should employ them too” he said

On her part, Janet Kataha Museveni, Minister of Education and urged students take technical and vocational skills development seriously asserting that 728 trainees failed to complete their courses especially girls.

“Uganda like many developing countries is faced with unemployment, skills development has been brought in the country and the country is now emphasizing skills development than ever before to reduce unemployment and increase household income.” She said.

Adding “I note the poor performance of mathematics and English, yet Mathethatics is the mode of communication in technical and English is the mode of socialization in technical. I urge the teachers in these subjects improve on learning materials.” She said

She implored partners in the public and private sectors to mentor young graduates as they serve their apprenticeship in industries and firms so that they are equipped with workplace attitude and practical skills to prepare them for self-employment.